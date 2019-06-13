An offshore fishing rodeo for veterans sponsored by Wounded War Heroes will be held June 27-29 at the Bridge Side Marina, 1618 La. 1 in Grand Isle.
Event coordinator Collette “Cootz” Foret said about 60 combat veterans are expected to attend.
She explained how the organization got its start.
“Michael Savoie, a medically retired wounded war hero USMC, met Emeric Watson, the founder of Wounded War Heroes, at a hunting event in 2009 in Mississippi,” Foret said in an email. “Michael heard the stories about some of Emeric’s fishing adventures and asked him what it would cost to take about 20 veterans to south Louisiana for a weekend of fishing."
Emeric then asked family and friends to make donations to help defray the cost of the trip.
“They received an overwhelming response and received commitments for donations and services. The inaugural rodeo went off without a hitch. We had 29 veterans at the first rodeo, and the second year we had 50 veterans participate,” Foret said.
Donors and sponsors are needed to help defray the cost for the June event. Sponsorship levels are $500, $1,000 and $2,500.
“We also have food sponsorships available for those who want to help by providing food for one of the evenings, and of course, we’ll accept any financial amount that people feel comfortable with,” Foret added.
To date, Foret said Wounded War Heroes has grown from putting on one fishing rodeo annually to over 100 hunting, fishing and other outdoor events sponsored by individuals and companies.
“These events range from a fishing trip to Alaska to a fishing trip to Panama and hunting trips in between,” Foret said. “A passion for the outdoors and the desire to give something back to these courageous men and women who have ... sustained life-altering wounds in the fight for freedom is the premise behind Wounded War Heroes.
“Our military men and women put their lives on the line so we can wake up every morning and go about our day, enjoying freedom in ways big and small.”
If you would like to donate or for more information, email Foret at cootz@woundedwarheroes.org or call at (985) 387-0134.
You can also go to www.woundedwarheroes.org.
Local mayors to speak
The Jefferson Chamber will hold its mayoral luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Copeland Tower Suite & Conference Center, 2601 Severn Ave., Metairie.
The event will feature Harahan Mayor Tim Baudier; Lafitte Mayor Timothy Kerner; Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle; Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn; Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant; and Westwego Mayor Joe Peoples. Each will discuss the progress being made in their respective areas.
The cost is $75 for chamber members and $125 for prospective members.
To register and for more information, go to www.jeffersonchamber.org
Walk the Wetlands
Explore Louisiana swamp and marsh on a ranger-guided walk 10 a.m. Wednesday-Sunday. The walks are free at the Barataria Preserve of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, located at 6588 Barataria Blvd. in Marrero (near Crown Point). For information, call (504) 689-3690 ext.10 or www.nps.gov/jela.