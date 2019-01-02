The Jefferson Parish Library will host its second Food Writer’s Symposium on Jan. 12, encouraging people to create cookbooks so that recipes will not be lost, but rather collected and passed on to other generations.
The seminar begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson. Speakers will address the basic process of creating and marketing cookbooks. The schedule follows:
9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: The Art of the Cookbook
Elizabeth Williams will discuss the cookbook industry, what is needed to create a successful cookbook, and legal issues, such as copyright of recipes. Williams is a founder of the Southern Food & Beverage Museum and president of the National Food & Beverage Foundation. Her latest book, "Lift Your Spirits: A Celebratory History of Cocktail Culture in New Orleans," was published by LSU Press in 2016.
10:45 to 11:45 a.m.: The Importance of Recipe Testing
Speaker Jyl Benson is the author of two cookbooks, "Fun Funky, Fabulous: New Orleans Casual Restaurant Recipes" and "Louisiana's Tables." She is director of Culinary Programming for the Southern Food and Beverage Museum. She also wrote "Galatoire's Cookbook: Recipes & Family History from the Time-Honored New Orleans Restaurant" as well as several cultural, historical and architectural guides to New Orleans, and she founded Louisiana Kitchen & Culture magazine in 2012.
12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.: What Are Publishers and Editors Looking For?
Panelists are Chere Coen, an award-winning journalist and author living in Lafayette; Cynthia Lejeune Nobles, cookbook author and a food columnist for The Advocate of Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Acadiana; and Kathleen Nettleton, who has worked in all facets of the publishing industry with the independent Pelican Publishing Co., located in Gretna. She manages daily operations as the publisher and company president.
WWII TALK: David Bergeron will speak on the efforts of the Damage Control crewmen on the USS Yorktown and their efforts to save the carrier at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
POETRY: The Greater New Orleans Chapter of the Louisiana Poetry Society meets at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Group members discuss and read poetry.
STAMP CLUB: Eric White discusses “Buying and Selling Stamps on the Internet,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
RESUME WORKSHOP: Jessica Rareshide, a career coach and former corporate recruiter, will discuss “Effective Resume Writing” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. She will discuss the details of resume creation, including how to avoid the top five errors. Participants can ask questions about how to organize their experience to get the interview request.