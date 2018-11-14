Jason Berry, an independent writer, documentary film producer and journalist who lives in New Orleans, will discuss his latest work, "City of a Million Dreams," at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
In the book, Berry delivers a character-driven history of New Orleans at its tricentennial. The cast includes vibrant personalities, including founder Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville, a warrior emblazoned with snake tattoos; Gov. William C.C. Claiborne; Gen. Andrew Jackson; Pere Antoine, an influential priest and secret agent of the Inquisition; Sister Gertrude Morgan, a street evangelist and visionary artist of the 1960s; and Michael White, the clarinetist who remade his life after losing everything in Hurricane Katrina.
NOVEL WRITING MONTH: The Lakeshore Branch Library, 1000 West Esplanade, Metairie, hosts National Novel Writing Month for two more evenings during November. NaNoWriMo events are from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 and 29.
NaNoWriMo is an event that encourages writers to work toward the goal of completing a 50,000-word novel by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30. For more information, contact Shannon Kitchens at skitchens@jplibrary.net.
ROMANCE WRITERS: The Southern Louisiana Chapter of the Romance Writers of America meets at 10 a.m. Saturday at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. For this session, members and guests will participate in writing exercises in support of National Novel Writing Month.
IMMIGRATION TALK: Fidel Azazi presents “Religion, Immigration and the Rise of Right Wing Populism” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Azazi will discuss contemporary immigration in the West from Muslim-majority countries and the dramatic change in Europe and the United States. He also will discuss changes that have paved the way for right-wing populism to dominate the political landscape.
Azazi is a Lebanese social and political activist who has worked for the UN Refugee Agency to provide counseling for newly arrived refugees. He is completing a joint master's degree program from Université La Sagesse in Beirut and Université du Paris-Sud in Paris. Azazi was an active member of Civil Secular Society Movement in Lebanon and the New Orleans Secular Humanist Association since he arrived to the United States this year.
CREOLES OF COLOR: Barbara Trevigne, MSW, will discuss “The Creoles of Color” at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
This lecture will explore the intricate relationships among several prominent Creoles who have made significant contributions to New Orleans.
Trevigne is an 11th-generation New Orleanian. She earned a Master of Social Work from Tulane University, and had a career working for the state Department of Children and Family Services, and Charity Hospital.
GREAT BOOKS: Members of the Great Books Discussion Group will talk about "Far from the Madding Crowd" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
The novel tells the story of the young farmer Gabriel Oak and his love for and pursuit of the elusive Bathsheba Everdene, whose wayward nature leads her to both tragedy and true love.
All programs at the library are free and open to the public. For more information about programs at the 16 branches of the Jefferson Parish Library, go to www.jplibrary.net/ or friend the library’s Facebook page for daily programming updates.