While many of us are still in celebratory mode, others already are thinking about the New Year and resolutions to make 2019 better for themselves and others.
Here are some who have shared with me their hopes for the coming year.
And I wish all of you a happy and healthy 2019.
Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond
“I hope and pray 2019 brings peace — peace in our hearts, peace in our families, peace among friends and co-workers, peace in our city and nation. Most of all, peace in our lives knowing God calls us by name and loves us.”
Kenneth Polite, former U.S. attorney
“For the coming year, I hope that bipartisanship becomes the norm, not the exception. I hope that every adult in New Orleans becomes a mentor for at least one young person.”
Todd Murphy, Jefferson Chamber of Commerce president
“ It is my hope that 2019 will bring bold, yet respectful and civil, leadership that can elevate our state’s opportunity for a stronger economy. And personally, I would like to take a little more time to breathe, to perhaps appreciate more the blessings before me.”
Rabbi Yossie Nemes, director of Chabad Center of Metairie
“I resolve to focus on my physical health in harmony with my emotional and spiritual health. And I would like to also serve as an example of how to overcome the animosity between different groups that have developed in our community.”
Lisa Conescu, CEO Jefferson Dollars for Scholars
“I wish for a year of kindness, respect, consideration and caring for each other. I hope I will never lose my passion for helping others and knowing that education and inspiration are lifelong gifts. These are my messages to my children and grandchildren as well as to my community.”
Barry McGuinness, Lafreniere Park manager
“What I hope for, what I wish for in the coming year, is that more people find peace, love and understanding for their fellow man. We can agree to disagree, and that’s OK. We don’t have to become mortal enemies over different beliefs or philosophies.”
Kristin Pierce, anchor/reporter, WWL Television
“My resolutions remain the same from year to year. I want to focus more on my health and being a better person. Getting involved in the community is important to me, and taking good care of myself is also a priority.”
Cynthia Lee-Sheng, Jefferson Parish councilwoman
“ My New Year’s resolution will be to find joy whenever I can, when I laugh to laugh even harder, and always, always rise above the little things.”
Sarah McDonald, communications director, Archdiocese of New Orleans
“My resolution is to spread kindness, to teach my children to be kind and to be kind, even when it is difficult. My hope is that kindness will lead to greater respect and love for one another as a human family leading each of us closer to God’s plan for us.”
Coleen Perilloux Landry, community activist
“For 2019 I wish for good health for my family and friends. I wish that we in the United States could settle our differences amicably and become a kinder and gentler nation. And I wish that all the members of local, state and federal government treat their constituents as they would treat themselves.”
Sandy Smith Lazare, Metairie Neighborhood Watch block captain
“My resolution is to eat better, drink less, get more exercise, be healthier, and enjoy 2019 year with family and friends.”
Peg Phelps, treasurer Friends of the Jefferson Public Library
“I wish people were more optimistic: Remember what a great country we live in, and appreciate the positive things that our country offers all of us. I wish people would read more books and learn from and enjoy what they read. I wish for a solution to the crime that plagues our city. Above all, I wish for health and happiness for my family and my friends, and for a black and gold Super Bowl.”
Beulah Oswald-Soto, Jefferson Beautification Inc.
"My wish for the coming year is that God will continue to shed his grace on family and friends. And that God may bless the members of Jefferson Beautification, Inc. and their work as stewards of the environment."