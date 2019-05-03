The Gretna Maifest Stroll the Avenue event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, along the neutral grounds of Huey P. Long Avenue beginning at 6th Street.
The annual celebration of spring will feature more than 70 artists, crafters and gardeners who will display and sell their work and plants.
“Mai is the German spelling of May,” explained Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant. “The May pole is a European tradition where you perform the fold dance of wrapping around the May pole. Traditionally, it is a symbol of new birth, so it is celebrated annually in spring.
“Gretna was first a German village and had tremendous German influence since the turn of the century. During the 1930s, Gretna celebrated the annual spring fiesta with a parade and all of the schools had May poles that the children would dance around. And we have pictures at Gretna City Hall of one of the parades.”
Members of the Gretna Farmers Market be on hand selling fresh produce, baked goods and meats. And from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the German American Cultural Center will be the site of a beer garden with German food, refreshments and live music.
Bridge run is Saturday
The seventh annual Great Huey P. Long Bridge 5K Run/Walk is also Saturday, May 11 beginning at 8 a.m.
The event begins behind the Regions Bank, 840 S. Clearview Parkway at 900 East Commerce Road, Harahan, and ends at Gumbo Festival Park, 1701 Bridge City Ave., Bridge City, where there will be food and live music.
Lots of free parking is available in the Elmwood Business Park near the start of the race. And after the race, participants can take shuttles starting at 9 a.m. from the west bank to the east bank.
Entry fee is $40 per person in advance and $45 on race day.
Church crawfish fest
The Men’s Club at St. Catherine of Siena Church and School will hold its 7th annual Crawfish Festival and Cook-off in memory of Dr. Keith Collins from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of St. Catherine, 105 Bonnabel Blvd., Old Metairie.
Collins, a former member of the St. Catherine Men’s Club and a former board member of East Jefferson General Hospital, was a local a pediatrician who died at age 45 in 2015 from a rare form of cancer.
Advance tickets are $25, and $30 the day of the event. And tickets for children age 6 to 12 are $10; children 5 and under will be admitted free.
Admission includes all the crawfish you can eat, refreshments, pizza, games for children and live music throughout the day.
Several teams will be cooking crawfish, all vying for the “People’s Choice” title to be awarded for the top five overall teams.
Free legal help
Kenner’s Department of Community Development and the Hispanic Resource Center will provide free legal help from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 11, at the center, 4312 Florida Blvd., Kenner.
The law firm of Ferriol Pérez will provide help on several topics including divorce, foreclosures, family adoption, successions, wills, bankruptcy, consumer protection, contractor fraud and lease disputes.
For more information, call (504) 469.2570