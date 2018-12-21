Following an outcry of public opposition, the Kenner City Council voted unanimously Friday to indefinitely defer Police Chief Michael Glaser's request to begin using mobile cameras to issue speeding tickets.
"We have all listened attentively to the texts, the emails, the voice messages, read the social media posts and taken strongly into consideration those comments," Council Chairman Mike Sigur said prior to the vote.
He added, however, that the city will have to find some other way to curb the speeding problems regularly reported throughout the city.
"This deferral will take it off our agenda, but it does not remove the problem," he said. "Our police chief will still have a speeding problem that needs to be addressed."
The ordinance would have allowed the city to contract with a company to deploy mobile speed cameras. Glaser, who is an elected police chief, has said he requested it because residents have implored him to do something about speeding in residential areas.
Sigur and other council members spoke of receiving overwhelming opposition since the ordinance was introduced a few weeks ago. They said they have been discussing other ways to reduce speeding but did not offer any specifics.
"We will continue to listen, (but) we do have a responsibility to make our streets safe, so we will be back,” Sigur said.
District 4 Councilman George Branigan said he commissioned a telephone poll of his district and found that while 70 percent of respondents said they did not want speeding cameras everywhere, 99 percent said they would support them in school zones. He suggested that a more limited deployment might be less controversial.
"It’s something that I think needs to be addressed because you wouldn’t want a child to be hurt because someone passes a school bus or goes flying through a school zone,” Branigan said.
When the ordinance was introduced, some residents decried the cameras as "a scam and a ripoff" that violate the right to due process.
Kenner resident Richard Brown pointed to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who, he said, has upheld a pledge to remove many of the city's red-light cameras. Jefferson Parish did something similar, he said.
"Whenever there is a public referendum, these things get voted down," Brown added.