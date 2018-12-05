The Jefferson Parish Library is offering a new service for patrons: access to ConsumerReports.org.
The link has been added to our "Databases" page. Patrons will need to sign in with their library card number unless they are inside the library.
Without the library’s subscription, patrons would have to pay for access to the website ($35/$55 per year or $7.95 per month).
“Doing research takes time,” says Marylyn Haddican, Jefferson Parish Library director. “Choosing the wrong product wastes money. Consumer Reports will be a great new resource for patrons. With Consumer Reports, patrons will have access to product comparisons, product reviews of cars, appliances, electronics and more.”
Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit member organization that works with consumers for transparency and fairness in the marketplace. It uses research, consumer insights, journalism and policy expertise to inform about purchase decisions, and drive regulatory and fair competitive practices.
Articles that have been featured on the Consumer Reports website include: "Who Makes the Most Reliable Cars?"; "Your Airline Travel Survival Guide"; "Are e-Gift Cards Secure?"
Patrons can access the Consumer Reports database by going to the library’s website, then clicking on "Databases," and then clicking on "Consumer Reports."
WWII DISCUSSION: Pat Doyle will discuss “Submarines in World War II” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
He will focus on three areas: submarine development from the end of World War I to the outbreak of World War II; the strategy developed by the submarine force and the devastating effect on the Japanese Empire; and the living conditions for the crew on patrol.
Doyle has conducted numerous interviews of submarine veterans and is working on two books, one based on veteran interviews and one on the strategic effect of the submarine force during the war.
MUSIC EVENTS: The three-piece combo "Memory Lane" performs a concert of music from the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
The Trombone Choir of the New Orleans Concert Band, a group consisting of a dozen trombones, performs traditional and contemporary music at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
COMPUTER CLASSES: Basic computer classes take place throughout the month at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The following are classes that will occur in the next week. Patrons should register on the library’s website.
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Email Essentials
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Introduction to Microsoft Word 1
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11, Introduction to Microsoft Word 2
- 10 a.m. to 12 noon Dec. 12, Internet Basics
All programs at the library are free and open to the public. For more information about programs at the 16 branches of the Jefferson Parish Library, go to jplibrary.net or friend the library’s Facebook page for daily programming updates.