A new school year is just around the corner, and two local organizations are working to help ensure students start off in a positive way.
First, the Adopt-A-Family program is asking for donations for children whose families cannot afford new school uniforms.
“Last year, we raised more than $50,000 and spent approximately $49,700, helping 1,005 students buy new uniforms,” said Kevin Buckel, president of the 25-year-old program. "Our goal is to buy two new school uniforms per student, allocating $50 a student.”
Buckel added that school counselors identify the students in need and manage the distribution of the new uniforms.
“Should donations match or exceed $40,000 this year, we will pass $1 million in donations raised since we started the program 25 years ago,” Buckel said.
The funds are administered by the local law firm of Cabbi and Cabbi in Metairie. And all donors will receive a thank-you note from students who receive the new uniforms.
If you would like to help, make your check out to Adopt-A-Family and mail it to Adopt-A-Family, attention Linda Domangue, 1010 Common St., Suite 2100, New Orleans, LA., 70112.
For more information, call Buckel at (228) 343-2245.
Also, Angels' Place undertakes important projects throughout the year to help provide respite care and support services to children with a life-threatening disease and their families. It is collecting new school supplies.
Items needed include flash drives, protractors, loose leaf paper, sturdy rulers, washable markers, scissors, report covers, backpacks (no backpacks on rollers), index cards, pencils, erasers, pens with erasers, primary writing tablets, glue sticks, colored construction paper, black marble composition books (no spiral notebooks), white glue, tissues, disinfectant wipes, pencil sharpeners, quart- and gallon-size zip plastic bags, paper towels, liquid soap with a pump, hand sanitizers, pencil cases and copy paper.
Items will be distributed beginning the first week of August.
For more information, call the Metairie office at (504) 455-2620. Supplies can be dropped off at the Angels’ Place office, 4323 Division St., Metairie.
Help the Humane Society
The Humane Society of Louisiana is accepting used vehicles and boats.
With the completed paperwork, the group will tow a car or boat and provide a tax receipt equal to the value of the donation. All proceeds will support the charity's statewide anticruelty programs.
“This is an ongoing fundraiser, and the funds raised will support our anticruelty programs and our no-kill sanctuary in Mount Hermon, located in Washington Parish,” said Jeff Dorson, founder and executive director of the Humane Society of Louisiana.
For more information, email info@humanela.org.
Parkinson’s group to meet
Dr. Jay Rao and Dr. Bruce Copeland will be the principal speakers at the next meeting of the Big Easy Parkinson Support group from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday in the Esplanade Room I on the first floor of East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie.
Both Rao and Copeland have treated Parkinson’s patients for almost 50 years.
For information, email Bonhudd4417@gmail.com or visit the website www.BigEasyFleurDeLis.org