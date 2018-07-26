Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn is moving to bring tourism promotion back into the city and away from the Jefferson Convention and Visitors Bureau, or Visit Jefferson.

A late-add agenda item for Thursday's Kenner City Council meeting is the creation of a cooperative endeavor agreement with Visit Kenner, a new organization created within the last few weeks.

The agenda item is under the "first readings" section of the agenda, meaning there will be no debate and it won't be voted on until the council's next meeting in August. But it is being sponsored by all seven councilmembers, so it's likely to sail through.

Zahn said the move shouldn't be seen as a slight to Visit Jefferson, which has handled the city's tourism promotion since former Mayor Mike Yenni dissolved city's tourism agency and enacted an agreement with Visit Jefferson. That agreement was set to expire in December 2018.

But under Zahn, the city terminated that agreement 13 months early. City officials are still negotiating the final closure of the contract, he said.

"I think they do a great job with what they do for Jefferson Parish," Zahn said of Visit Jefferson.

But Kenner needs its own group, he added."I want to bring something closer that's for the city of Kenner."

Jefferson Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Violet Peters said in an email that agency staff had been working with Zahn and the city for months and had not objected to the termination of the contract.

"We will continue to support their efforts, but we were not made aware of the interest in the city creating Visit Kenner, Inc," Peters said.

Zahn cited the possibility of land-based casinos and the Laketown development prospects as the impetus for forming an agency focused on Kenner tourism.

"We have so many things going on," he said. "We'd also like to do more in Rivertown."

Councilwoman at-large Kristi McKinney said she hoped the Visit Kenner could lure families who travel for youth sports.

"The city has a lot of playgrounds that are underutilized and can be converted," she said. "I know a lot of people who travel with their kids - why shouldn't Kenner be one of those places" they trave to, she asked.

Under the agreement with Visit Jefferson, hotel occupancy taxes collected in the city were forwarded to the parish's tourism agency. In the 2016-2017 fiscal year, that was $218,534, according to Deborah Foshee, the city's Chief Administrative Officer. Those funds will now be directed to Visit Kenner on a "project by project" basis, but Zahn didn't close the door on working with Visit Jefferson when special needs arise.

According to a copy of the proposed agreement, Kenner will house its tourism promotion agency in a city owned building above the Office of Motor Vehicles on Williams Blvd.

Zahn is also planning to make a similar move with the city's economic development efforts, which until recently have been contracted to JEDCO, but Zahn plans to bring them under the City of Kenner at some point in the near future.

"We need groups focused on Kenner working for Kenner," he said.

+5 Voters oust DeFrancesch, Cline from Kenner City Council; Carroll headed for runoff Maria DeFrancesch, the longest-serving member of the Kenner City Council, was defeated Saturday by political newcomer Kristi McKinney, who ran…

Kenner council hoping for smoother sailing, to work as 'a team,' when new members take over When the new Kenner City Council convenes for its first meeting in July, it will look far different from four years ago. Four or five of the s…