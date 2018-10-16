The largest teachers union in Jefferson Parish has named an interim president to lead the chapter while Jessie Isidore takes a leave of absence after his arrest last week for cultivating marijuana, according to a news release.
Kesler Camese-Jones, who is currently the chapter's executive vice president, will assume all the duties of the president, the release said.
The Jefferson Federation of Teachers board approved the move after Isidore offered to take a leave of absence.
Isidore, who was elected to lead the union earlier this year, was arrested last week after police were called to his west bank apartment when a landlord and maintenance worker entered because of a smoke alarm and found two suspected marijuana plants growing in the apartment.
Isidore, who wasn't home when the manager entered his apartment, was booked and released on $3,000 bail, according to court records.
Camese-Jones joined Jefferson Parish teacher ranks in 2004. Prior to that, she taught in New Orleans, New York, and Kansas City, Missouri, the release said.
She has been on the staff with the Jefferson Federation of Teachers since 2010, the release said. She has served as a Building Representative and Executive Vice President.
"Our children deserve the highest quality education so that they will have the opportunity to realize their potential," she said.
Camese-Jones will take over the union at a crucial time, with an election on Nov. 6. The JFT and Jefferson's business community have, over the last two election cycles, have fought expensive and protracted battles over individual school board seats. This election, however, has been different: the union and the Jefferson Chamber's business community have even endorsed the same candidate in two of the races.