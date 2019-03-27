If you are someone who waits until the last minute to file your income tax returns and also need some help, the AARP Tax-Aide program is still offering personal assistance.
The program offers free income tax preparation to taxpayers of low and moderate income as well as senior citizens. Volunteers are still preparing 2018 income tax returns and will do so until April 15.
“We have been very busy,” said Fred Dumas, the local spokesperson for the program. “Two of the busier sites are the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie and the pavilion in Kenner City Park.
“The Tax-Aide program is national in scope and helps over 2.5 million people. And the Jefferson Parish district helps over 3,500 people.”
Taxpayers must bring picture IDs, Social Security cards, 2018 tax forms, Form 1095-A and exemption documents from the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. You also should bring your homeowners insurance declaration page and your 2017 income tax return.
Locations throughout the New Orleans area where residents can go for help are as follows:
East Jefferson
- East Bank Regional Library, 4747 West Napoleon Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
- Metairie Senior Center, 265 N. Causeway Blvd., 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Harahan Senior Center, 100 Elodie St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Pavilion at Kenner City Park, 3800 Loyola Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
West Bank
- Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
New Orleans
- AARP Community Resource Center, 3502 Carrollton Ave., suite C, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays by appointment only. Call (504) 485-2164.
- East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays
- Latter Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Norman Mayer Library, 3001 Gentilly Blvd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
River Parishes
- Destrehan Regional Library, 160 W. Campus Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays
- St John Parish Library, 2920 U.S. 51, LaPlace, 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. Thursdays
- Edward Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling, 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
For information, call (888) 687-2277 or go to aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.
Rose group to meet
Tom Liggett will be the guest speaker at the New Orleans Old Garden Rose Society meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 4201 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie.
Liggett is the author of “How to Prune, Train, and Tie Rose Plants.”
For information, visit neworleans-oldroses.com.
Learn about Barataria
If you want to get a close-up view of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, a free canoe trek throughout the preserve will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 31, at the park, 6588 Barataria Blvd., Marrero.
Those interested must be over 18. Canoes and life jackets will be provided.
To register, email kimberly_cooke@partner.nps.gov or call (504) 689-3690, ext. 10. You also can register at nps.gov/jela.