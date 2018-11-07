There's something for festival fanatics on both sides of the parish this weekend, as the Cypress Swamp Fest kicks off in Westwego and the Pecan Fest comes to St. Rita Church in Metairie.
Westwego Cypress Swamp Fest: Live music by local artists as well as food, arts and crafts, games, rides and activities for children are all part of the Cypress Swamp Fest held at the Westwego Farmers and Fisheries Market, 484 Sala Ave.
Hours are 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Aaron Foret will perform at 7 p.m. Friday. Then on Saturday, Tet-dur performs from noon to 3 p.m., followed from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. by Ross Grisham and from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. by Brad Sapia.
Danny Alexander Jr. performs from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, followed from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. by Junior LaCrosse. Closing out the festival from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be Ryan Foret.
Admission is free. For more information, go to www.visitwestwego.com.
Pecan Festival: Look for food, rides, games and live music as St. Rita School, 7100 Jefferson Highway, holds its annual fest. Hours are 6 p.m. to midnight Friday; noon to midnight Saturday; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
The Chee Weez take the stage from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, from 7:30 p.m, to 10:30 p.m., Bag of Donuts will perform, and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Mixed Nuts performs.
For more information, call (504) 737-0744.
Annual turkey fry
Orders are being taken for the Dawn Buster Kiwanis Club’s annual turkey fry planned for Nov. 21 at the Lions Home, 1627 Metairie Road, Old Metairie.
The cost is $47 for a fried turkey weighing 12 to 14 pounds. Each bird is injected with seasonings and fried in cottonseed oil. It is packed for storage and contains reheating instructions.
Pickup times for the turkeys vary, depending on when the order comes in. Those who order 10 or more turkeys will qualify for free delivery.
To order, go to www.dawnbusters.org/turkey, or call Lee Ayo at (504) 481-8671 or Anthony DiNatale at (504) 376-4189.
Special movie showing
The St. Rosalie Knights of Columbus will show the film “When the Game Stands Tall” at 7 p.m. Friday in the St. Rosalie auditorium, 600 Second Ave., Harvey.
The film traces the journey of legendary football coach Bob Ladouceur, who took the De La Salle High School Spartans from obscurity to a 151-game winning streak that shattered all records for any American sport. Jim Caviezel stars.
Admission is free. Hot dogs, nachos, popcorn and soft drinks will be on sale for $1 each.
For more information, call Bob Lino at (504) 564-3221.
School fundraiser
The Jewish Community Day School of Greater New Orleans will hold its annual fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the school, 3747 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie.
The annual event, called the Butterfly Ball, will honor Sharon Pollin, who will be stepping down next summer after serving as head of the school since 2013.
Tickets begin at $136 per person. There is also a young professional level for those 35 and younger, with tickets for $72 per person. And patron tickets are available beginning at $236.
The event includes food and music. All proceeds benefit the educational programs of the school.
For tickets and more information, call (504) 887-4091 or go to www.jcdanola.org