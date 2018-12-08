Political newcomer Simeon Dickerson routed two-term incumbent Cedric Floyd on Saturday in an intense race for the Jefferson Parish School Board District 5 seat, getting 63 percent of the vote and likely adding another ally of Superintendent Cade Brumley to the board.

In the other two runoffs for School Board seats, incumbents Ricky Johnson and Tiffany Kuhn scored comfortable wins, each winning more than 70 percent of the vote.

Floyd's defeat ensures that the board, which was sharply divided over Brumley's hiring in March, will likely be strong in its support of the superintendent going forward. Along with Floyd, Brumley's other major critic, Marion Bonura, also lost his re-election bid.

This year's elections were also a victory for the parish's business groups, as seven of eight candidates endorsed by the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee won seats. By contrast, only four out of seven candidates endorsed by the Jefferson Federation of Teachers won.

However, the historic foes weren't as diametrically opposed this year as in the past. In two races, they endorsed the same candidate: Mark Morgan in District 1 and Kuhn in District 3. Both won.

Floyd and Dickerson waged what was, by far, the most closely watched race, inside and outside the parish. Dickerson earned the nod of the Chamber PAC, while Floyd had the support of the Jefferson Federation of Teachers.

Dickerson went to court to get a judge to prohibit Floyd from claiming that Dickerson had been arrested years ago and that he wasn't a teacher. Floyd had made the claims in a flyer sent to voters.

But Dickerson argued, successfully, that he had never been arrested, and he presented a letter showing he is currently employed as a teacher at a New Orleans charter school.

Floyd countered by noting that Dickerson had been delinquent on filing his campaign finance reports, something Dickerson attributed to holding a full-time job in addition to being a candidate.

Floyd has been a controversial member of the board. He worked hard to get Isaac Joseph hired as superintendent in 2015, then worked hard to get him fired less than three years later.

He also has clashed often with his colleagues, and he was censured earlier this year by the board after it settled a lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed the administration had failed to protect her from Floyd's harassment.

But he had some defenders. Floyd has led efforts to give parish teachers a raise, authoring a 2017 tax proposal that would have done just that. That measure narrowly failed at the ballot box, but it did win Floyd some plaudits.

In the other races, the incumbents easily lapped their opponents, both of whom were political newcomers.

Johnson, a one-term incumbent, cruised to victory over Eddie Boudreaux, a Republican running in a largely Democratic west bank district. Johson earned 71 percent of the vote. The two men made the runoff after a five-candidate race in the primary.

Kuhn was appointed to office upon the death of longtime School Board member Ray St. Pierre. She finished first in the Nov. 6 primary, with 45 percent, easily outpacing her two opponents, Mark Terrebonne and Stefan Suazo. Terrebonne edged Suazo for a place in the runoff by four votes out of more than 14,000 cast. In Saturday's runoff, Kuhn crushed Terrebonne with 74 percent of the vote.