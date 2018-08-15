Casey Stuart, a local preservationist and president of the Genealogical Research Society of New Orleans, will discuss “Tips for Cleaning Grave Markers” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Stuart will talk about:
Types of stone: Most grave markers are made of sandstone, slate, marble, limestone or granite. Stuart says that the type of stone will determine what technique should be used to clean it.
Cleaning strategies: Stuart says that the first rule when cleaning a grave marker is to be patient and gentle. The overall objective is to not harm the stone.
Tools needed: Stuart will discuss various types and sizes of brushes, as well as the softness of the brushes used. He will discuss natural bristle brushes as well as plastic versions. He’ll also focus on plastic scrapers as a way to remove biological activity.
Stuart graduated from Jesuit High School and Loyola University. After 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry, he retired in 2003 and then earned a Master of Preservation Studies at Tulane. He has been president of the Louisiana Landmarks Society and has lectured extensively on New Orleans history and architecture and on the historic cemeteries of New Orleans.
NUTRITION CLASSES: Karen Marie Jones, nutrition agent with the Jefferson Parish office of the LSU AgCenter, presents a series of nutrition classes at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge. On Aug. 15, “Lite Banana Pudding” is the demonstration, and “Calcium, Dairy and Exercise” is the lesson.
POETRY NIGHT: Four local poets will discuss and read from their works at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The poets are Anne Babson, author of "Polite Occasions"; Gina Ferrara, "Fitting the Sixth Finger"; Valentine Pierce, "Up Decatur: Poems"; and Cassie Pruyn, "Lena."
HELPING THE HOMELESS: Joe Heeren-Mueller will discuss the history of UNITY of Greater New Orleans at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie, for the monthly meeting of the New Orleans Secular Humanist Association.
The nonprofit organization leads a collaborative of over 60 agencies that provide housing and services to people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in Orleans and Jefferson parishes.
Heeren-Mueller will give a brief summary of the organization’s programs, specifically with the Warehouse Program. He will discuss the successes and challenges of housing veterans, families and others.
MINDFULNESS: Rolf VanAnders, a fitness coordinator and yoga instructor, will demonstrate the principles of mindfulness at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway.
JAPANESE CULTURE: The Japan Society of New Orleans presents a discussion on traditional Japanese bath rituals at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road. To the Japanese, bathing is not only a necessity but a leisurely occurrence. As the country begins to modernize, the old custom of bathing remains.
MYSTERY CLUB: The Mystery Book Club discusses "The Magpie Murders" by Anthony Horowitz at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road.
JAZZ HOT: The 21-piece Shriner Jazz Orchestra performs standards and hits at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
SCRABBLE NIGHT: The Old Metairie Library hosts Scrabble night at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road. Scrabble boards are provided, though patrons may bring their own.
GREAT BOOKS GROUP: The book to be discussed is "Travels with Charley" by John Steinbeck. The meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
All programs at the library are free and open to the public. For more information about programs at the 16 branches of the Jefferson Parish Library, go to www.jplibrary.net/ or friend the library’s Facebook page for daily programming updates.