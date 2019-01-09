If you used a live Christmas tree to decorate your home for the holidays, you can also do something to help save area wetlands: Place your trees curbside for pick up on Jan. 11-13 in unincorporated areas of Jefferson Parish as well as in Gretna, Harahan, Kenner, Lafitte and Westwego.
The trees will be placed along the shoreline in Goose Bayou, located in Lafitte, to help reduce coastal erosion.
All trees must be free of lights, tinsel, garland, ornaments, tree stands and plastic bags. No artificial, flocked or painted trees will be picked up.
Also, volunteers are needed on Feb. 9 to help move the trees from a staging area in Lafitte to the preconstructed shoreline fences along the bayou.
This is the project’s 29th year.
For more information about Christmas tree pickup or to volunteer for the Lafitte event, contact the Department of Coastal Management at (504) 731-4612 or email JPCoastalZone@Jeffparish.net
Two new markets
Crescent City Farmers Market has opened a new market in Metairie, and another market opens Jan. 9 in Old Jefferson.
On Jan. 4, a market debuted in the Bucktown Harbor area of Metairie, at 325 Old Hammond Highway. Hours will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Friday. The market will feature fresh seafood, local produce, grass-fed beef, honey and other items, along with live music, prepared foods and activities for kids.
On Jan. 9, another weekly market — on Wednesdays — opens from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ochsner Rehabilitation Center, 2614 Jefferson Highway, Old Jefferson.
This is CCFM’s first partnership with a hospital. The Ochsner will offer many of the same foods as other markets but also will include cooking demonstrations the first Wednesday of the month and information from an LSU Ag Center nutritionist.
For more information, go to www.crescentcityfarmersmarket.org or call (504) 861-4488.
Sign up for eco contest
Monday is the last day for students in third through eighth grades to enter the annual Nonpoint Source Pollution and Solutions poster and essay contest.
The competition is sponsored by the Jefferson Parish Department of Environmental Affairs. Third- through sixth-graders may enter the poster contest, and students in seventh and eighth grades may participate in the essay contest.
All entries should depict or describe at least one source of nonpoint source pollution, which originates from sources such as automotive fluids leaking from vehicles, paints, solvents and cleansers from home repairs entering the storm drainage system as runoff.
Prizes will be awarded in the spring for first-, second- and third-place winners and honorable mentions in each grade level.
For more information, call Sami Khalil at (504) 731-4612.
And for more information on Nonpoint Source Pollution, its causes and solutions, go to www.epa.gov.