You never know what treasures you will find at the annual White Elephant Sale sponsored by the women of Munholland United Methodist Church from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at 1201 Metairie Road in Old Metairie.
Bargains of every kind can be found for your home and yard, including furniture, antiques and collectibles, as well as jewelry, toys, holiday gifts, plants, books, costumes, DVDs, records and electronics.
Frozen soups and gumbos will also be available, along with jams, pickles, baked goodies and lunch.
Proceeds will benefit the many mission partners of Munholland United Methodist Women. Those locally include the North Rampart Community Center, Hagar's House, Days for Girls, NOLA Wesley Tulane-Loyola Campus Ministry, Clanton Chapel Christian Preschool, the Methodist Home for Children and Hope for Haitian Children Foundation Inc.
For information, call (504) 834-9910.
Buddy Walk coming up
The Down Syndrome Association of Greater New Orleans will hold its annual Buddy Walk from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, beginning and ending in the Baby Cakes parking lot, 6000 Airline Drive, in Metairie.
This family event and fundraiser will include a jambalaya cook-off contest, live music, a silent auction, games, arts and crafts and refreshments.
Registration, which ends Oct. 3, is $15 and includes a T-shirt.
For information, call (504) 259-6201 or email info@dsagno.org
BBQ for hurricane relief
Barbecue teams Fleur de Que and Hogs ResQue are helping the Hurricane Florence relief efforts of Rev. Mitchell Smith, the former senior associate pastor at Trinity Episcopal Church in New Orleans who is now the rector of St. Martin’s-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church in Columbia, South Carolina.
“Our church was not affected by Florence and if a member was, it was probably rain related,” Smith said. “ But he noted that the church has a long history of disaster relief ministries.
"We have members who have worked through floods here in the Carolinas," he said, "some folks who did mission work and clean up after Katrina, and still others who traveled to Jacksonville last year to do clean up down there.
“This church houses a fully stocked disaster clean-up work trailer. It’s complete with anything one would need to help after a major storm. Having a resource like this helps us to be immediately responsive.”
The church’s website is www.stmartinsinthefields.com and Smith said a donation online option for hurricane relief can be found on that site.
The Fleur de Que team has raised the most money of any team competing at the local Hogs for the Cause benefit for seven years in a row – almost $900,000 in donations. This year, it raised $340,000 to support families and children struggling with pediatric brain cancer.
For more information on how to help those affected by Hurricane Florence locally, go to the website www.hogsresque.org or call Dr. Brad Gottsegen at (504) 454-6272 or (504) 895-4841,
Frogs and reptiles, oh my
Frogs and reptiles will be featured at two events this week.
First, if you have ever wanted to learn how to identify frog and toad calls, now's your chance. The Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve will host the program from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at 6588 Barataria Blvd. in Marrero.
Those interested must be 16 and over. The information obtained will be recorded and placed in a database for scientific research.
The program is free, but registration is required; call (504) 689-3690, ext. 10, or visit nps.gov/jela.
Leaping ahead to the weekend, an exotic reptile and pet show will be at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday in Hall C of the Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., in Westwego.
The event boasts thousands of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates and other exotic pets as well as educational talks both days, a Kid’s Corner for hands-on learning and silent auctions.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Children 4 and under get in free.