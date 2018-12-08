Voters overwhelmingly approved three tax renewals on Jefferson Parish's west bank Saturday. Each renewal garnered approval from at least 73 percent of voters.

The 25-mill, 10-year renewal for Fire Protection District No. 8, which serves Marrero and the portion of Harvey on the west side of the Harvey canal, gained 76 percent of the vote. The tax is expected to generate $7.6 million per year for the district.

Similarly, Fire Protection District No. 6 easily won renewal of its 25-mill, 10-year property tax, which will provide $4.8 million for fire protection in Harvey east of the Harvey Canal. That renewal passed with 73 percent of the vote.

In Westwego, voters renewed a 7-mill, 10-year millage for ambulance service. An overwhelming 85 percent of the city's voters cast votes in favor of the renewal. The tax generates about $434,000 per year.