The 2019 Carnival season kicks off in Jefferson Parish on Friday with some changes on the routes from previous years as well as a new location for the annual Family Gras celebration.
Mardi Gras organizations on the east bank have the option of the traditional eastbound route or a new westbound route.
The traditional parade route
Keeping to the traditional route, the krewes of Caesar, Isis, Argus, Elks Jeffersonians and Jefferson will begin at Clearview Shopping Center and head east on Veterans, with jogs northward on both Severn Avenue and Bonnabel Boulevard before ending at Martin Behrman Avenue.
The new parade route
Taking the new route will be the krewes of Excalibur, Kings, Centurions, Athena and Pandora. (The Krewe of Kings is in its first year, but founder and captain Mac Cantrell Sr. comes from a float-building family and promises a parade with 16 floats.)
Those parades will begin on Bonnabel and head south to Veterans before turning west. The route includes the northward jog along Severn before it returns to Veterans and heads to the Clearview Shopping Center.
That's also where the 12th annual Family Gras will be held Feb. 22-25, on a new stage in the old Sears Automotive building and the adjacent parking lot.
Besides leading into Family Gras at the parades' end, officials hope that another advantage of starting parades on Bonnabel will be creating a residential atmosphere like the early stretch of the Uptown New Orleans parade route. The old route had parades arriving to the Bonnabel residential area as late as 10 p.m., making it hard for families with children.
Family Gras will feature some big-name entertainment. John Oates, of the music duo Hall and Oates, and B.J. Thomas will each perform Friday following the Krewe of Excalibur parade.
Michael McDonald, of Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, will perform Saturday after the Krewe of Caesar parade.
And closing out Family Gras on Sunday following the inaugural Krewe of Kings parade, is contemporary country songwriter Brett Eldredge.
The complete musical lineup is:
Friday: 5 p.m., Neutral Snap; 6:30 p.m., Holy Knives; 8 p.m., John Oates; and 10 p.m. B.J. Thomas
Saturday: 1 p.m., The Imagination Movers; 2:30 p.m., Arrhythmia Band; 4 p.m., The Righteous Brothers; 7:30 p.m., Michael McDonald.
Sunday: 1 p.m., Jenna Hunts; 2:30 p.m., Perfect Love; 4:15 p.m., The Creole String Beans; 6 p.m., Larry, Steve and Rudy — The Gatlin Brothers; and 8 p.m., Brett Eldredge.
Also, there will be food from a number of local restaurants, an arts market with a variety of items from Louisiana photography, framed artwork, regional decor, folk art and handcrafted jewelry.
For children 12 and younger, there will be interactive games and face painting.
Admission to Family Gras is free, but VIP packages are available for the weekend. Food and beverage with the VIP weekend Royal Pass is $125 per person. It includes premium seating, food and refreshments.
For VIP tickets and more information, go to the website visitjeffersonparish.com
West Bank parades
The Mystic Knights of Adonis will begin at 11:45 a.m. Saturday along Gen. de Gaulle Drive between Holiday and Carlisle drives. The parade will turn onto Behrman Highway and continue to Carol Sue Avenue, turning on Terry Parkway and disbanding inside Oakwood Shopping Center.
Parading on the West Bank since 1970, this year's Krewe of NOMTOC Parade will be at 10:45 a.m. March 2.
It travels north up Holiday Drive from Fiesta Street, heads west on Gen. Meyer, south on L.B. Landry Avenue to Mardi Gras Boulevard, then zig zags on Nunez to Lamarque to Newton streets.
Lundi Gras in Gretna
The city of Gretna will celebrate Lundi Gras with a special Farmers Market from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 4 at 301 Huey P. Long Ave. There will be food, live music and arts and crafts. For more information, call (504) 361-1822.