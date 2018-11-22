Immaculate Conception School in Marrero, in partnership with the Jefferson Parish SPCA, has launched a program called “Read a Tale, Wag a Tail.”
“Students in primary grades have begun reading to shelter dogs,” said Silvana Collins, advancement director at the school. “The aim of the program is twofold: to improve reading skills and boost self-confidence in our students, and to help socialize and ready the animals for adoption."
Kindergarten teacher Bridget Bourgeois initiated the program at ICS.
“I came across a similar program that started in 1999,” Bourgeois said. “I began to do research and found other programs in other states and thought this would be something good for us to do at ICS.”
Once she got administrative support, Bridget Bourgeois and the West Bank shelter manager for the Jefferson Parish SPCA, Brooke Bourgeois (the two are not related), met to discuss how to start the program. All dogs are extensively temperament tested and all students must have parental permission.
First- through third-grade students will read to shelter dogs twice a month during their library time.
Rylan Daigle, a second-grader, really enjoyed the experience.
“It was fun and you got to pet them," Rylan said. “I would rather read to a dog than my friends because the dogs are cuter.”
Braelyn Bourgeois, another second-grader, feels this is a really good program.
“I think it’s good because they (the dogs) are locked up in the shelter and this gets them out and have some space,” Braelyn said.
Holiday boutique
An art show and holiday boutique will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Vineyard Christian Church, 4340 Sal Lentini Blvd., Kenner.
The sixth annual show will feature matted and framed paintings by Special Connection members.
Special Connections was formed in 2004 by a group of parents seeking a daily program where their challenged adult children could interact socially. The 30 members, between ages 21 and 65, meet weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and participate in such activities as arts and crafts, iPad instruction, sign language instruction, line dancing and bowling.
Other items for sale include purses, aprons, handmade jewelry, holiday décor, canvas tote bags and scarves. Items are priced from $3 to $45. There will also be a silent auction, parade of prizes and a Southwest Airlines ticket raffle.
All of the proceeds from the Nov. 28 event will go to the programs and activities of Special Connections.
For more information, email Vicki Lee, president of Special Connections, at vickivlee@gmail.com, or Marie Evans, program director, at mariehevans@cox.net
Skateboard event
If you are into skateboarding, you may have a chance to win prizes at the inaugural Sunbasket Skate Tournament from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Wentwood Playground, 200 W. Loyola Drive, Kenner.
The event will have two divisions — junior division for those 12 and under and a senior division for those 13 and older.
Registration is $10 per skateboarder, and you can register at the door the day of the tournament. Only cash will be accepted. Admission is free for those who want to watch.
For more information, email jpyouthcouncil@gmail.com.