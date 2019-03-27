Thomas Sancton, author of "The Bettencourt Affair: The World’s Richest Woman and the Scandal That Rocked Paris," will discuss the book at 7 p.m.. Thursday, March 28, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Heiress to the nearly $40 billion L’Oréal fortune, Liliane Bettencourt was the world’s richest woman and the 14th wealthiest person. At 94, she was embroiled in what has been called the Bettencourt Affair, a family drama that became a massive scandal, uncovering L’Oréal’s shadowy corporate history and buried World War II secrets. From the Right Bank mansions to the Left Bank artist havens; and from the Bettencourts’ servant quarters to the office of President Nicolas Sarkozy, all of Paris was shaken by the blockbuster case.
It all began when Bettencourt met François-Marie Banier, an artist and photographer who was, in his youth, the toast of Paris and a protégé of Salvador Dalí. Over the next two decades, Bettencourt gave Banier hundreds of millions of dollars in gifts, cash and insurance policies. What was their relationship? It wasn’t clear, least of all to Bettencourt's daughter and only child, Françoise, who became suspicious of Banier’s motives and filed a lawsuit against him. Banier had a far different story to tell.
Tom Sancton was a longtime Paris bureau chief for Time magazine, where he wrote more than 50 cover stories. He introduced many American readers to the Bettencourt affair with a feature piece in Vanity Fair in 2010. Sancton co-authored The New York Times bestseller "Death of a Princess," an investigation of the murky circumstances behind Princess Diana’s death. He also has written for Fortune, Reader’s Digest, Newsweek and other magazines. A Rhodes Scholar who studied at Harvard and Oxford, he is a research professor at Tulane University, where he spends part of the year. In 2014, the French government named Sancton a chevalier, or knight, in the Order of Arts and Letters.
FLAG WAVERS: The Sansepolcro Flag-Wavers, a group of drummers, trumpeters and flag-wavers from the Tuscan region of Italy, will perform at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The performance, held outside the front doors of the library, is free.
GENEALOGY RESOURCES: Gwen Kelley, a librarian who specializes in genealogy and local history, will lead a seminar on the value of newspapers and obituaries for family researchers at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. She will lead a seminar that focuses on military records for family researchers, including the database Fold3, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3.
BOATING SAFETY: The Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries will present a free boating class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal requirements and equipment requirements, many navigation rules, navigation charts, trailering, sailboats and related subjects that include canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Completion of the course will result in the student being issued a vessel operator's certification card.
FREE CONCERT: The American Legion Post 350 Band will perform a free concert at 7 p.m., Monday, April 1, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. It is the band’s premiere performance at the library. The band performs a variety of music.
GERMAN COAST COOKING: Nancy Wilson, author of "Memere’s Country Creole Cookbook," will discuss the book at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The cookbook showcases regional dishes and cooking styles associated with the German Coast, along the Mississippi River north of New Orleans. This rural community, originally settled by German and French immigrants, produced a vibrant cuisine incorporating classic New Orleans Creole dishes along with rustic Cajun flavors and ingredients.
WRITING GROUP: The River Ridge Writers’ Group meets at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway. The group, which encourages local writers to write and publish, has been meeting at another library but will now make its home base at the River Ridge Library.
ART EXHIBIT: The abstract art of Patricia Ramhofer is on display through mid-April in the great hall of the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Ramhofer says she tries to find an inspirational or religious quote before she paints that suits the theme she wants to represent on canvas. “Only when a visual assimilation of colors in this theme comes through to me with a message is when I start to paint emotionally and hope that my message emits a feeling that the art lover will understand.”