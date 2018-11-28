Louisiana State Museum historian Karen Trahan Leathem will discuss the history of Reveillon dinners at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., in Metairie.
Derived from the French word for "awakening," Reveillon originally was a meal served after midnight Mass on Christmas Eve. Early New Orleans was almost entirely Catholic.
Families would return from the late-night service to a feast prepared in advance and laid out on the table or sideboard. A typical early Reveillon menu looked very much like breakfast, with egg dishes, breads and puddings, but could also include turtle soup, oysters and grillades of veal.
The dinners were accompanied by wines, cordials and other fortified drinks, and could last for hours.
By the turn of the century, however, the Creole feast could be found only in traditional homes, and by the 1940s, the custom was all but extinct.
It was revived in the 1990s, when French Quarter Festivals Inc., interested in attracting travelers to New Orleans during the holiday lull, approached restaurants about offering special holiday menus.
Leathem has worked on a broad range of exhibitions on Louisiana history and culture. Her publications include essays "New Orleans Cuisine: Fourteen Signature Dishes and Their Histories" and "Louisiana Women: Their Lives and Times."
THE 'WHITE ALBUM': Bruce Spizer, an internationally recognized authority on the Beatles, will discuss the 50th anniversary of "The Beatles," aka "The White Album," at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 West Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
The album included "Revolution," "Back in the U.S.S.R.," "Ob-La-Di, Ob La Da," "Rocky Raccoon," "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," "Blackbird" and others. Spizer will discuss the significance of the album, from the design to its impact on '60s cult leader Charles Manson.
NANOWRIMO: The Lakeshore Branch Library, 1000 West Esplanade Ave., Metairie, hosts a final work session for National Novel Writing Month from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. NaNoWriMo is an event that encourages writers to work toward the goal of completing a 50,000-word novel by 11:59 p.m. Nov. 30. For information, contact Shannon Kitchens at skitchens@jplibrary.net.
HARRY POTTER YULE FESTIVAL: The second annual Harry Potter Yule Festival will be from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The event will feature Harry Potter-themed crafts and face painting, trivia, games, a scavenger hunt, creatures from the Audubon Zoo Mobile, the rock band Tonks and the Aurors and more. Patrons can preregister at jplibrary.net/yulefestival.
