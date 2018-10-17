The Jefferson Chamber will host its 12th annual Tour de Jefferson bike ride, along with a LiveWell Fest, on Sunday at Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., in Metairie.
The ride, which starts at 8:30 a.m., will offer 42-, 28- and 13-mile routes with rest stops providing snacks and drinks. The ride will finish at the park.
A free 2-mile fun run and walk begins at 9 a.m. at the park.
LiveWell Fest, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature food, exercise classes and activities for children. Admission is free.
Riders and the fun run participants can register online at tourdejefferson.org or call (504) 835-3880.
Night Out after-party
Crimestoppers and area law enforcement agencies will sponsor a Night Out Against Crime celebration and thank-you party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Bonnabel Boat Launch, at the end of Bonnabel Boulevard at Lake Pontchartrain in Metairie.
There will be free food and refreshments as well as live entertainment, inflatables, face painting, pony rides, health screenings and a cabbage ball game between first responders.
For information go to crimestoppersgno.org or call (504) 837-8477.
Art display
Young Audiences Charter School will hold its first schoolwide exhibition of artwork created by the visual arts students from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Young Audiences Charter School, 1407 Virgil St., in Gretna.
“This exhibition is part of Young Audiences Charter School's mission to educate through arts integration and equip our creative learners to flourish as leaders in life and learning,” school leader Brandon House said.
Professionally matted and framed student artwork will be on sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the school.
Over 400 pieces of student artwork will be included in the exhibition. Light refreshments will be provided. The event is free and open to the public.
Free diapers
A diaper giveaway for struggling families will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Hispanic Resource Center, 4312 Florida Blvd., in Kenner.
It's sponsored by the Kenner Department of Community Development, the Hispanic Resource Center, the YMCA, Second Harvest and the New Orleans Children’s Health Project.
For information, call 504-469-2570.