Country music stars Kellie Pickler, Diamond Rio, Danielle Bradbery and Mason Ramsey will headline the second annual Freedom Fest at the Lake planned for 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday in Kenner’s Laketown, located at the end of Williams Boulevard and the lake.
Gates open at 3 p.m., and in addition to the music, the festival will include food, arts and crafts and activities for kids. Admission is free.
The event will begin with the national anthem, sung by Jenna Hunts of Kenner. Ramsey takes the stage at 4:10 p.m., followed by Bradbery at 5 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Diamond Rio performs, and Pickler goes on at 8:15 p.m.
A fireworks show is the fest finale.
Ramsey has performed at music festivals and on national television programs such as "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and the "Grand Ole Opry."
Bradbery won Season 4 of NBC’s "The Voice" and has toured with Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert and Brett Eldredge.
Diamond Rio is a country band that has earned four Group of the Year awards from the Country Music Association, two Top Vocal Group awards from the Academy of Country Music and a Grammy.
Pickler first gained fame as a finalist on the fifth season of "American Idol." Her album, “100 Proof,” was named the Country Album of the Year in 2012 by Rolling Stone. Pickler recently completed 11 USO tours.
The event is sponsored by the city of Kenner and the Friends of Rivertown.
Rose group to meet
The New Orleans Old Garden Rose Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Sept. 4 at John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 4201 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie.
The guest speaker is Pam Smith from Farmers Branch, Texas, whose topic will be "Old Garden Roses in Farmers Branch With a Touch of Spice."
Smith is the park landscape manager for the city of Farmers Branch. She has 45 years of experience in the green industry. She has a Master of Science in horticulture from Texas Tech University.
Smith is on the board of the American Garden Rose Selection organization and is active in the Dallas area Historical Rose Society.
The New Orleans Old Rose Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and fostering old garden roses. Membership dues are $25.
For more information, go to the website www.neworleans-oldroses.com.
Kiwanis honors Bozeman
Lorilei Songy Bozeman recently received the Unsung Hero Award presented by the Dawn Busters Kiwanis Club.
Bozeman has been an instructor at Ecole Classique School in Metairie for 17 years, teaching reading, study skills, physical science and chemistry to seventh, eighth and 11th grades. For 10 years, she's been the school’s Kiwanis Key Club adviser.
Bozeman also is both the volleyball and soccer coach at Ecole and is the Kiwanis Aktion Club adviser for Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.
At the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival Presented by Shell, Bozeman co-sponsors the Dawn Busters fundraising stand. She is also a Kiwanis team leader trainer.