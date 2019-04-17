Poets Anne Babson, Melinda Palacio, Alison Pelegrin and Paris Tate will discuss and read from their works at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Babson is the author of "Polite Occasions," which imagines the future is female, and if humans are to survive “end times,” it will be because ladies have decided to make unladylike plans. This collection is largely set in a dystopian near-future world where many feel spiritually adrift, all while most people pretend not to notice.
Babson’s first collection, "The White Trash Pantheon," won the Colby H. Kullman prize from the Southern Writers Southern Writing Conference in Oxford, Mississippi. She has received residency grants from Yaddo and Vermont Studio Center.
Palacio, who wrote "Bird Forgiveness," is a 2007 PEN Center USA Emerging Voices Rosenthal Fellow and a 2009 alumnus of the Squaw Valley Community of Writers. Her poetry chapbook, "Folsom Lockdown," won Kulupi Press Sense of Place cash prize and publication in 2010.
Palacio’s first novel, Ocotillo Dreams, was the winner of the Mariposa Award for Best First Book at the 2012 International Latino Book Awards and a 2012 PEN Oakland-Josephine Miles award for Excellence in Literature. Latino Stories named her a Top Ten New Latino Author of 2012.
Pelegrin has written four poetry collections: "Waterlines" (2016), "Hurricane Party" (2012), "Big Muddy River of Stars" (2007), and the recent "Our Lady of the Flood."
The recipient of fellowships from the Louisiana Division of the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, her poems have appeared in Poetry, The Southern Review, Ploughshares, Copper Nickel, and Barn Owl Review.
Tate's poems have appeared in the Literary Yard, Contraband and The New Guard Review, while her published news articles and columns have appeared in Bayou Buzz and Cognition. Her book of poems is titled "All the Words in Between."
GENEALOGY: Gwen Kelley, a librarian who specializes in genealogy and local history, will lead a seminar that focuses on cemetery records for family researchers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. She will lead a seminar on the website FamilySearch.org at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24.
ROMANCE WRITERS: Attorney Marie Breaux presents “What You Don’t Clear Might Bite You: The Author’s Warranty of Right to Publish” at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Breaux says that every publication agreement requires the author to warrant that their work does not violate the rights of any third parties. This talk will touch briefly on what rights are protected by copyrights, trademarks and the rights of publicity/privacy (including limitations such as fair use) and then focus on clearances for book publication and marketing activities.
WWII HISTORY: Sal Serio, curator of the American Italian Research Center, will present "Italian Prisoners of War in Jackson Barracks during World War II" at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie
KREWE DE TECH: Author and technologist Ed Branley presents “Website Tools for Effective Social Presence — WordPress and Drupal,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Branleyis the author of six books on New Orleans and two young adult novels.