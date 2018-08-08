The 23rd annual Archbishop Rummel Fishing Rodeo and Family Fest will be held Aug. 17-18, with fishing weigh-in from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the school, 1901 Severn Ave., Metairie.
Those interested in the fishing tournament, which is open to children and adults, may fish in any navigable waters throughout the area beginning Aug. 17. Adults can choose from two entry fees: $35 per person, which includes a T-shirt, or $55 per person, which includes a fishing shirt. Entry fee for children is $15 and includes a T-shirt.
The Family Fest will include inflatables, face painting and food.
For more information and to register, go to www.rummelraiders.com/fishing-rodeo.
Call for square dancers
The Pelican Squares will hold an open house and offer free square dance lessons from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 and Aug. 23, with a new square dance class beginning Aug. 30 inside the gym at Faith Lutheran Church, 300 Colonial Club Drive, Harahan.
“Those attending the open houses will receive some basic instructions in square dancing,” said Dennise Kearney, president of the Pelican Squares, a square-, round- and line-dance club founded in 1965.
The classes are open to adults and children. Any child age 10 and older may participate if accompanied by an adult. Dues are $13 a month for adults and $7 a month for children age 16 and under.
There will be free hot dogs and chili for the first class Aug. 30.
More information is available on the group’s Facebook page, by emailing Kearney at dennisebkeamey@gmail.com or calling her at (504) 450-9760. You can also email to Donna Spragins at rspraqins3@cox.net. The group’s website is www.pelicansquares.com.
Matas wins playground grant
The Parent Teacher Organization at Rudolph Matas Elementary School was one of the winners of the $20,000 “Upgrade Your Play” video competition by Let’s Play, an initiative by the Dr Pepper Snapple Group, along with the national nonprofit KaBOOM!
As part of the contest, community organizations submitted creative videos demonstrating why play is important for kids and why a new community playground is needed. The organization also will help lead the community through a self-guided planning process using the KaBOOM! community build model.
All $20,000 of the playground grant will go toward equipment. The Matas PTO has set a goal of raising an additional $70,000 to build a playground that is accessible for all children, including the school’s special needs population who would benefit from features such as ramps, cool topper, rubber surfacing and wood chips.
Matas, located at 1201 Elise Ave., Metairie, has an enrollment of 610 students in prekindergarten through eighth grade, and about 9 percent of the student body has special needs.
Matas’ PTO is planning various fundraisers including commemorative brick sales and a fall festival.
If you are interested in helping, go to the website www.mataspto.org or email rudolphmataspto@gmail.com.