The Jefferson Council on Aging will hold its seventh annual Senior Moment fundraiser on Aug. 25 at Chateau Golf and Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd., Kenner.
A patron party will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.; the gala is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature live music by local band Lost in the '60s, dinner, an open bar and an extensive silent auction.
The nonprofit JCOA provides services including home-delivered meals, in-home care such as housekeeping, senior employment, transportation, and social and wellness activities at 10 senior centers located on both banks of Jefferson Parish.
Tickets begin at $75 for the gala, and patron party and gala tickets begin at $175.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call Jefferson Council on Aging at (504) 888-5880, email Liz Yager at lyager@jcoa.net or go to www.jcoa.net/senior-moments.
Some strange stuff
If you have an interest in strange and unusual items, mark your calendar for the New Orleans Oddities and Curiosities Expo, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., Westwego.
There will be vendors with items such as taxidermy, antiques, odd jewelry, unusual art, bones and other "creepy, strange and bizarre items."
Tickets are $10 per person; children 12 and under are free.
New monument location
If you recently have passed the intersection of Metairie Road and Bonnabel Boulevard in Old Metairie, you may have noticed that the World War II monument there has been removed.
Jefferson Parish officials said the monument is being restored and will soon be placed alongside other war memorials at the intersection of Causeway and Veterans Memorial boulevards.
Pink Floyd spectacular
The Jefferson Performing Arts Center will host “The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the center, 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie.
Many of the familiar songs of Pink Floyd will be featured and accompanied by psychedelic images and visuals.
Tickets begin at $25 per person.
For more information and tickets, call (504) 731-4700 or email info@jeffersonpac.com.