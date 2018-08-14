Negotiations between officials from East Jefferson General Hospital and University Healthcare System have broken down, ending the chance of a lease deal between the two, according to a news release.
Officials have been in negotiation for months over leasing the Metairie hospital, one of two in Jefferson Parish that is publicly owned.
The parish has been trying to find private operators for both facilities for years, and finally succeeded in leasing out West Jefferson Medical Center in 2014.
EJGH Board Chairman Henry Shane issued a statement on the breakdown of negotiations with UHS, which is a partnership between Tulane University and the health care company HCA.
“East Jefferson General Hospital and UHS worked in good faith for more than a year to put together an innovative, strategic alliance for the community. In the discussions with UHS, we proceeded on the basis that the partnership must be an optimum situation for both sides. After an extended period of negotiations, it became apparent just last weekend that the goals of the proposed alliance were not going to be achieved," Shane said.
Shane said hospital officials are evaluating "other strategic alliances," but did not elaborate.
Check back with The New Orleans Advocate for more details on this breaking story.