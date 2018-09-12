Our Lady of Divine Providence Church and School will hold a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the school, 8617 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie.
The fair will feature vendors with handmade products including original art; bath products; candles; ceramics; clothing; crochet, cross stitch, embroidery and knitted items; jewelry; personalized children's books; toys; wreaths; and more.
There will be raffles and drawings, and food will be available.
For more information, call April Rotolo, chairwoman of the event, at (504) 467-9859 or email aprilarotolo@gmail.com.
Shaw festival
After leaving Divine Providence, head over to the West Bank for Archbishop Shaw High School’s Shrimp and Jambalaya Festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the school, 1000 Barataria Blvd., Marrero.
There will be live entertainment by The Strays, Kayla Woodson and Bag of Donuts.
Presale tickets are $20; they're $25 at the door. For tickets and more information, call (504) 340-6727.
St. Vincent guild luncheon
The St. Vincent Infant and Maternity Guild will hold a general meeting and luncheon at 11 a.m. Oct. 2 at Chateau Golf and Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd., Kenner.
The guild will present checks to three Catholic Charities groups: St. Vincent Maternity Clinic, Access Pregnancy and Referral Center, and Adoption Services.
Reservations for the luncheon are required by Sept. 25; call Robin Dykes at (504) 887-9299 or (504) 909-9109 to reserve a spot.
For more information, call guild President Gaynell Pervel at (504) 738-8200. And for membership information, call membership chairwoman Linda Brunken at (504) 885-0466.
Chamber golf tournament
The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce will host its 19th annual golf classic Sept. 20, presented by ASI Federal Credit Union, at TPC Louisiana, 11001 Lapalco Blvd., Avondale.
Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and includes a brunch reception before the tournament. A shotgun start is at 10:30 a.m.
For information on tickets and sponsorship levels, call (504) 835-3880.
Gala for the YMCA
The East Jefferson YMCA will hold its Oyster and Pearl Gala from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Alexander Room, 6691 Riverside Drive, Metairie.
The event will feature appetizers, a buffet, an open bar, music, a silent auction and raffles.
Tickets are $65, and the proceeds will benefit the programs and services at the YMCA.
For more information and tickets, call (504) 888-9622.