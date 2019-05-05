Abigail Kent, the 2017-2019 touring concert artist of the American Harp Society, will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Kent is presenting solo recitals and teaching masterclasses throughout the United States and Canada. She’s also been a featured harp soloist for the 2017 World Harp Congress in Hong Kong, a laureate finalist at the 2017 Classics Alive management search in Los Angeles, most recently, she was awarded the 2019 Silver Medal at the Medallion International Concerto Competition.
Her earlier awards include finalist for the 2016 International Harp Competition in Hungary and winner of the 2015 American Strings Teachers Association Senior Harp National Solo Competition.
She is the guest musician harpist for the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and the New World Symphony. She has been principal harpist of the Spoleto Festival Orchestra as well as the principal harpist fellow of the Pacific Music Festival in Sapporo, Japan, and has participated in orchestral festivals such as the Aspen Music Festival.
SOCIAL SECURITY SEMINAR: Maria Alvarez, public affairs specialist with the Social Security Administration, and Molly Prokop, counselor with the Senior Health Insurance Information Program of the Jefferson Council on Aging, will present Social Security and Medicare information at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. Alvarez will explain eligibility, preparing for retirement, how to enroll, spouse benefits and more. Prokop will discuss the basics of Medicare Parts A, B, C and D as well as all choices available, where to find them and what will they cost.
GENEALOGY: Gwen Kelley, a librarian who specializes in genealogy and local history, will lead a seminar that focuses on Genealogy and Facebook at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. She will lead a seminar that focuses on genealogy and Google at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15.
AUTHORS LIVE: Local authors Ingrid Green Adams, Vivian Collins and Hilda Miller will discuss their new books at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Adams is the author of "Is There a Doctor in The House?" "From the Mouths of Babes" and "Get Right or Get Left." Collins is author of "Why Not a Woman?" and Miller wrote "Loving Someone Behind Bars."
MUSIC RECITAL: Sixteen students will perform on piano, clarinet, flute and tenor saxophone at 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The students are from Christian Brothers, Haynes, Jesuit, Brother Martin, St. Clement of Rome, Kenner Discovery and St. Elisabeth Ann Seton.