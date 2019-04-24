Six local poets — Esme Franklin, Benjamin Aleshire, Elizabeth Gross, Brad Richard, Benjamin Morris and Cassie Pruyn — will discuss and read from their works at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Franklin earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from Warren Wilson College. Her work is published or forthcoming in The Asheville Poetry Review, Fairy Tale Review, The Comstock Review, Peaxdunque Review and elsewhere.
Aleshire’s poems have appeared in The Times UK, Iowa Review and Boston Review, and an excerpt of his novel-in-progress, "Poet for Hire: Kismet of a 21st Century Troubadour," is forthcoming. Aleshire received the Chighizola Award from the University of New Orleans. The second edition of his book of visual poems, "Currency," was released in 2017.
Gross is a poet, translator, teacher and artist in New Orleans. "This body/that lightning show," her first poetry collection, was selected by Jericho Brown for the Hilary Tham Capital Collection of the Word Works Press (2019). She teaches interdisciplinary humanities for the Honors Program at Tulane University.
Brad Richard has published four collections of poems: "Habitations," "Motion Studies," "Butcher's Sugar," and "Parasite Kingdom" (winner of the 2018 Tenth Gate Prize from The Word Works). A former faculty member at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, and founder and chairman of the creative writing program at Lusher Charter School, he is transitioning to a life of writing and new educational endeavors.
Morris is the author of "Coronary" (Fitzgerald Letterpress, 2011), "Hattiesburg, Mississippi: A History of the Hub City" (Arcadia/ History Press, 2014), and "Ecotone" (Antenna/Press Street Press, 2017). His work has received fellowships from the Mississippi Arts Commission, Tulane University and A Studio in the Woods. Formerly a researcher with the University of Cambridge and the Open University (UK), he is a member of the Mississippi Artist Roster.
Pruyn is the author of "Bayou St. John: A Brief History" (The History Press, 2017) and the poetry collection "Lena (Texas Tech University Press, 2017), winner of the Walt McDonald First-Book Prize in Poetry and finalist for the Audre Lorde Award. Her poems, essays and reviews have been published in numerous publications. She lives and teaches in New Orleans.
CALLING ALL LORDS AND LADIES: A costuming workshop focusing on knights, lords and ladies will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Rosedale Library, 4036 Jefferson Highway. A series of workshops will be led by Antoinette de Alteriis, costumer director for Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc and president of the Gulf Coast International Costumers Guild. During the first session in April, material recommendations will be discussed and a supply list will be distributed. Patrons will be responsible for their own supplies. Participants should contact Antoinette de Alteriis to register and to discuss supplies at dealteriisa@bellsouth.net.
GENEALOGY: Gwen Kelley, a librarian who specializes in genealogy and local history, will lead a seminar that focuses on the website FamilySearch.org at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. She will lead a seminar that focuses on Ancestry Library Edition at 7 p.m. on May 1.
MUSIC AMONG THE TOMES: The Jefferson Parish Community Band performs at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
MASTER GARDENERS: Will Aflon, LSU AgCenter agent for St. Tammany Parish, will give a presentation on sustainable landscaping at 6 p.m., Monday, April 29, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Serving Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes, the Master Gardeners of Greater New Orleans help the LSU AgCenter to meet the educational needs of home gardeners while providing enjoyable, worthwhile service experience for its members.