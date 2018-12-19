Have you heard any good books lately?
Jefferson Parish Library patrons can download audiobooks to their devices and enjoy their favorite titles with automatic returns, which means fines will never apply.
The library has several sources from which to choose.
- HOOPLA: Patrons can download or instantly stream dynamic content with no waiting. Listen to a classic book, a best-seller or a memoir of a celebrity. Available for Apple iOS, Android, Roku and Fire tablets.
- LIBBY BY OVERDRIVE: Patrons can borrow and listen to audiobooks for all ages on a phone or tablet. Available for Apple iOS, Android, Windows and Kindle.
- RB DIGITAL BOOKS: Patrons can discover thousands of premium audiobook titles, from classics to popular series. Available for Amazon, Apple iOS and Android.
To get started, you need a valid library card and PIN. Library staff can help with both of these. Patrons also will need an internet connection and a web-enabled device such as an iPad or a tablet.
To access the library’s digital collection, go to the library’s website and click on the Digital Content tab. On the Digital Content webpage, select the appropriate resource — Hoopla, Libby by Overdrive, or RB Digital Books — by clicking on an icon.
Patrons who need tech support can contact the library’s Digital Collection librarian by calling 838-1100, ext. 2804, or by emailing nburvant@jplibrary.net.
RÉSUMÉ WRITING: Jessica Rareshide, a career coach and former corporate recruiter, will present two sessions on résumé writing at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
"Effective Résumé Writing" takes place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8. Rareshide will discuss the details of resume creation, including the top five errors. Participants can ask questions about how to organize their experience to get the interview request.
A "Résumé Review Session" takes place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15. Rareshide will review as many as 10 résumés and make recommendations on improving them. Those who would like to have their resumes reviewed should arrive and sign up no later than 6:45 p.m. Participants should bring two copies of their résumé. Only 10 résumés will be reviewed. Participants will be asked questions specific about their experience and targeted position.
Rareshide is CEO of Rare Insight, LLC. She has been career coaching for 20 years. She is dedicated to assisting people from millennials to executives to succeed in their careers. She is a certified personnel consultant and certified staffing professional.
MUSIC NOTES: Two music events will take place at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie:
• The New Aurora Saxophone Ensemble performs 7 p.m. Wednesday.
• The Clarinet Quacks perform 7 p.m. Thursday.
COMPUTER CLASSES: Basic computer classes take place at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Following are the classes that will be held in the next week. Patrons should register on the library’s website.
• 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday — Introduction to Microsoft Word.
• 10 a.m. to noon Thursday — Introduction to Microsoft Excel 2.
All programs at the library are free and open to the public. For more information about programs at the 16 branches of the Jefferson Parish Library, go to www.jplibrary.net/ or friend the library’s Facebook page for daily programming updates.