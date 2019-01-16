As many area residents prepare to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Clara Byes has a simple message for everyone, especially young people.
“Martin Luther King Day is not just a day off from work or school,” said Byes, a retired educator. “This is a day to do something to help your community. Do what Dr. King did — become a servant of God and help others.”
Byes is the president of the Martin Luther King Task Force Inc., organized in Jefferson Parish in 1987 to plan events to honor King’s life and legacy.
The group will sponsor several events, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday with a musical tribute at Thompson Temple Church of God in Christ, 1515 Whitney Ave., Gretna.
Then at 8 a.m. Sunday, a special prayer service will be held at Sunrise Baptist Church, 1325 LeBouef St., Gretna.
At 10 a.m. Monday, a parade to honor King will begin at L.W. Higgins High School, 7201 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, and end at Johnny Jacobs Playground, 5851 Fifth St., Marrero.
Byes, 87, suggested that during the day Monday, area residents get involved in an activity addressing social issues.
“Our theme, our topic for 2019, is ‘Unity Toward Social Issues,’ ” Byes explained. “I would ask adults to be role models because I believe young people learn from example and from the things we do. So engage in something positive that helps others. Dr. King didn’t just watch sit back and watch — he helped people. That’s how you keep his dream alive.”
Finally, Dr. Walter Kimbrough, president of Dillard University, will be the keynote speaker at a banquet at 6:45 p.m. Monday at the Four Columns, 3711 Westbank Expressway, Harvey.
Byes said several community activists will also be honored for their volunteerism.
Tickets are $45 per person and can be obtained at the Gretna Community Center, 1700 Monroe St., or by calling the center at (504) 376-2130.
On the east bank, the 34th annual Martin Luther King celebration begins at 11 a.m. Monday in Kenner.
Festivities start with a parade at Providence Baptist Church, 11509 Jefferson Highway. The parade will end at the Arthur Clay Center, 200 Decatur St.
The program following the parade at the Arthur Clay Center will be lead by Rev. Jason Williams and music will be provided by the Martin Luther King Community Choir.
The guest speaker will be Robert Fisher and a special dance to commemorate King will be performed by Debbie Stovall.
In the event of inclement weather, the parade will be canceled and the program will be held at the Buddy Lawson Gym, 1824 Short St.
Writing group to meet
Jerry LePre, a faith-based speaker, trainer and author, will kick off the 2019 meetings for Southern Christian Writers at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Gospel Bookstore inside the Westside Shopping Center, 91 Westbank Expressway, Gretna.
LePre is the author of six books including “Going the Extra Yard.”
The Southern Christian Writer’s Guild has met for more than a decade and welcomes writers of all genres. The West Bank chapter meets the third Saturday of every month, offering educational information for writers of all levels as well as training in marketing and professional speaking.
The meetings are free and open to the public.
For more information, go to www.scwguild.com.