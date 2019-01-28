Five former Washington Parish deputies and 16 inmates were indicted by a grand jury Monday in connection with a rape and beating in the parish jail last year, according to a spokeswoman for 22nd Judicial District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
Four of the former deputies were charged with malfeasance in office between Sept. 4 and Sept. 5, spokeswoman Lisa Page said in a news release. They Frank Smith, 22, of Mount Hermon; Elliot Smith, 21, of Mandeville; John Donaldson, 30, of Franklinton; Pamela P. Willis, 48, of Tylertown, Miss.
Another former deputy, 19-year-old Austin Rogers of Franklinton, was also charged with malfeasance in office for a time period between July 26, 2018, and September 5, 2018.
Frank Smith and Elliot Smith were charged with aggravated second degree battery for using a power cord to harm the victim between July 26, 2018, and September 5, 2018, according to the news release.
Frank Smith was charged with second degree battery on the same victim between July 26, 2018, and September 5, 2018.
The inmates who were indicted were charged with simple battery for the incident that occurred between Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.
They are Toby J. Walker, 38, of Bogalusa; Quenterrius K. McGowan, 27, of Angie; Andre D. Lucas, 27, of Bogalusa; Latrevious Lucas, 19, of Bogalusa; Yamarai A. Brumfield, 23, of Bogalusa; Eddie Jackson, 18, of Bogalusa; Ja’Vontay M. Owens, 25, of Bogalusa; Charles E. Ross, 41, of Bogalusa; Deonta L. Lee, 33, of Franklinton; Jackie Spikes, 17, of Angie; Tramale D. Jenkins, 27, of Franklinton; Russell L. Daniels, 25, of Franklinton; Tyreef J. Williams, 19, of Bogalusa; Dakeithan D. Matthews, 23, of Bogalusa; and Kevin T. Crutchfield, Jr., 19, of Bogalusa.
Walker and another inmate, Samuel E. White, 19, were charged with first degree rape of another victim during the same incident on or about Sept. 5, 2018.