Sometimes, when people finish a book they really like, they want to know more: Is this book part of a series? Does the author have other works? Are there other books like this one, set in the same time and place, and with a similar protagonist?
The Jefferson Parish Library has a new service called NoveList Plus that can help answer all those questions by helping patrons discover books referred to as “read-alikes.”
To access the service, patrons can log into the library's website with their library card. On the left-hand side, click on "Digital Content" and look for NoveList Plus. It’s near the bottom of the page. Click on it and begin to explore. Here are some of the things you will discover:
- Read-alike recommendations for titles, authors and series
- Listen-alike recommendations for audiobooks
- Series information
- Appeal factors, which are terms that help decide whether a book is “your style.” Appeal characteristics include: storyline (character‐driven, world‐building, plot‐driven); pace (fast, relaxed); tone (funny, dramatic, suspenseful, romantic, melancholy); or writing style (gritty, lyrical, spare, descriptive).
- A single place for reviews: NoveList includes reviews from professionals (Booklist, Kirkus, Library Journal, Publishers Weekly, School Library Journal), as well as from readers (via Goodreads).
- Lists like top 10, best of, favorites, etc.
- Award winners, all in one place, such as the Caldecott Medal, Pulitzer, Man Booker, etc.
Another feature of NoveList Plus is the “For Fans of …” section, which provides a list of books for people who are fans of various movies and TV shows.
NoveList Plus can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection.
CONCERTS: Five music events will take place during the next week at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
- 1 p.m. Wednesday: Memory Lane, a three-piece combo that performs music from the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s.
- 7 p.m. Wednesday: Trombone Choir of the New Orleans Concert Band performs traditional and contemporary music.
- 2 p.m. Thursday: The Ken Veca Big Band plays music from the Big Band era as well as contemporary tunes.
- 7 p.m. Thursday: Jefferson Parish Community Band performs hits and standards.
- 7 p.m. Dec. 18: New Orleans Concert Band Clarinet Choir performs classical music.
GREAT BOOKS: "Anna Karenina" is the topic for the Great Books Discussion Group at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18. Leo Tolstoy’s classic tells of the doomed love affair between the sensuous and rebellious Anna and the dashing officer, Count Vronsky. Set in 19th-century Russia, the novel's seven major characters play out the contrasts of city and country life and all the variations on love and family happiness.
All programs at the library are free and open to the public. For more information about programs at the 16 branches of the Jefferson Parish Library, go to jplibrary.net/ or friend the library’s Facebook page for daily programming updates.