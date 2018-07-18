Jefferson Parish residents are asked to roll up their sleeves and donate blood at the seventh annual blood drive held in memory of Kendall Springman, who died from leukemia at age 6. The drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29 in the cafeteria of St. Matthew the Apostle School, 10021 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge.
The event is sponsored by St. Matthew Knights of Columbus Council No. 13425. Breakfast will be provided from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Currently, Children’s Hospital has more than 1,100 children battling cancer, many of whom need blood. Kendall, who was a patient at Children's, used almost 400 units while he fought leukemia. He died July 31, 2011.
Call Ken Springman, Kendall’s grandfather, for more information at (504) 450-3355 or email krspr@bellsouth.net
'Jump n' Jive'
The members of the St. Philip Neri drama camp will present the musical "Jump n' Jive Juliet!" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the St. Philip Neri Parishioner Center, 6500 Kawanee Ave., Metairie.
The show features a cast of 25 local children ages 7 to 13 who have been in the drama camp for about six weeks.
“They work on acting skills such as focus, character development, cooperation and improvisation,” explained Stacy Taliancich Randall, the camp’s director.
They will also work on the backstage aspects of a show, helping with costumes, props and sets, she said.
General admission tickets are $4 for children, $7 for adults; reserved seating tickets are $10.
For reservations and more information, call (504) 382-5481 or email amydufrechou@cox.net.
Free legal help
Free legal help will be available from the Pro Bono Project and the law firm of Ferriol Perez from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Hispanic Resource Center, 4312 Florida Ave., Kenner.
Participants must meet income guidelines for representation. Information will be provided in areas such as divorce, foreclosure, intra-family adoptions, successions and wills, name changes, bankruptcy consumer protection, contractor fraud collection and issues involving the elderly.
Call (504) 469-2570 for more information.
Bible school
St. Francis Xavier Church and School will hold a Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon July 30 to Aug. 3 at St. Francis, 444 Metairie Road, Old Metairie.
The program, which includes Bible stories, music, games and arts and crafts, is open to children 4 to 11. The cost is $45 per person for the week.
For more information, call (504) 834-0348.