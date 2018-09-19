College Night at the Library, an opportunity for students to visit with admissions representatives from local colleges and universities, will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
This free event is geared for public, private, parochial and home-schooled high school students and their parents.
College Day begins at 6:30 p.m. with a panel discussion that will focus on admission requirements, availability of campus tours, online applications vs. paper applications, application deadlines, popular majors, internship opportunities, types of campus housing, financial aid and scholarship opportunities, and more.
The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
Admissions representatives from the following institutions then will be available for discussions with students:
- University of New Orleans
- LSU
- University of Louisiana at Monroe
- Loyola University
- Northwestern State University
- Nicholls State University
- Southeastern Louisiana University
- Xavier University
- Delgado Community College
- Denison University in Granville, Ohio
- Birmingham-Southern College in Birmingham, Alabama.
College Day at the Library is coordinated by Carol Langston, owner of Langston Educational Consulting. She has served as a College Board essay consultant and an Advanced Placement Spanish reader, and she has written a chapter in a college counseling textbook that is used to certify college counselors.
VOTER REGISTRATION: Jefferson Parish Libraries will host voter registration drives at four libraries:
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sept. 24-28, at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Also 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sept. 24-28, at Jane Chatelain O’Brien West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey.
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson.
- 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at North Kenner Library, 630 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner.
Registration in Louisiana requires a state driver’s license or a state-issued identification or Social Security number, and voting requires one piece of identification to be presented at the polling station. Must be 18 or older to register.
BIRDING: Wendy Rihner, education chairwoman of the local chapter of the Audubon Society, will lead the second of two programs on the fall bird migration at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
HARP EXTRAVAGANZA: Harpist Kimberly Snaufer DeRosa will perform alongside 20 professional and student members of the New Orleans Chapter of the American Harp Society at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
DeRosa is a concert and recording artist, music educator and freelance performer. She is based in Texas, where she performs with the Dallas Jazz Harp Ensemble as well as the New Houston Harp Ensemble. She has performed with the Houston Symphony, Dallas Wind Symphony, Opera in Concert (Canada) and in various celebrity concerts.
JAPANESE CULTURE: The Japan Society of America meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road.
Nihongo Renshuu, or Japanese practice, is a casual learning experience for people who want to know more about Japanese culture. At this meeting, participants will focus on learning directions in Japanese, as it can be helpful when traveling in Japan. The lesson will be reinforced with a game.
All programs at the library are free and open to the public. For more information about programs at the 16 branches of the Jefferson Parish Library, go to www.jplibrary.net/ or friend the library’s Facebook page for daily programming updates.