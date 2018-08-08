Stephen Rea will discuss his new book, "World Cup Fever, A Fan’s Guide to the Stars, Teams, Stories, Controversy and Excitement of Sports’ Greatest Event," at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Chapters highlight upsets, immortal players such as Pelé, Maradona, Zidane, Iniesta, Beckenbaue and more, and the most thrilling games from every tournament, starting with tales of the 13 teams that played in Uruguay 1930.
The opening chapter offers a crash course in World Cup history, including a story about the captain of the French team in the first World Cup in 1930 who was shot years later by the French resistance for collaborating with the Nazis.
Another chapter covers the USA’s historical adventures in the World Cup. Highlights include the victory over England in 1950 in Brazil, still one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, as well as more recent triumphs in South Korea and South Africa.
Rea is a freelance writer who has been watching the World Cup for four decades. He is from Belfast, Northern Ireland, but has lived in New Orleans since 2004. A former journalist in the UK, he penned the critically acclaimed memoir "Finn McCool’s Football Club" and writes a weekly column for the official website of the English Premier League club Chelsea.
USING OBITS: Amanda Fallis, an archivist at the New Orleans Public Library, will discuss “Obituaries for Beginners” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The talk will explain how to find, read and understand obituaries. A story usually starts at the beginning, but sometimes genealogists can learn more by starting at the end.
NUTRITION CLASSES: Karen Marie Jones, nutrition agent with the Jefferson Parish office of the LSU AgCenter, presents a series of nutrition classes at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge. In the session for Aug. 8, quinoa and vegetable stir fry is the demonstration, and “Make Half Your Plate Whole Grains” is the lesson.
PRACTICE ACT: College-bound students can take a free, full-length ACT Practice Test in real time to see what the test is like and to experience the testing process. It happens from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Princeton Review provides the test. Students receive a detailed score report so they can identify their strengths and weaknesses and create an effective study plan. Space is limited, and preregistration is required. The test is open to sophomores, juniors and seniors only. To register, visit: http://www.princetonreview.com/eastbankregional
SPANISH STUDY: The Spanish Study Group meets at 5 p.m. each Tuesday at the Rosedale Library, 4036 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson. The group is composed of people interested in learning basic conversational Spanish or improving and practicing conversational skills they already have.
CITIZENSHIP CLASSES: Catholic Charities of New Orleans offers classes to people who would like to become U.S. citizens at 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the North Kenner Library, 630 W. Esplanade, Kenner.
All programs at the library are free and open to the public. For more information about programs at the 16 branches of the Jefferson Parish Library, go to www.jplibrary.net/ or friend the library’s Facebook page for daily programming updates.