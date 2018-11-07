Author Poppy Tooker will discuss her new cookbook, "Pascal’s Manale Cookbook: A Family Tradition," at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Tooker’s exploration into the Uptown restaurant, which she calls one of the “jewels in New Orleans’ culinary crown,” tells the history of the family behind it and their influence on the city’s culinary culture.
In contrast to the chef-driven French dishes of the Creoles, Tooker says, Sicilian cuisine like that at Manale's came straight from "mama’s kitchen."
A bastion of Italian cuisine in New Orleans, Pascal’s Manale’s best-known dishes, including barbecued shrimp, stuffed artichokes and meatballs, have fed their fans for more than a century.
A native New Orleanian, Tooker has both a master chef’s diploma and the cooking teacher’s diploma from Madeline Kamman’s professional course. Tooker hosts the popular weekly radio show "Louisiana Eats!"
COMPUTER SECURITY: Jared Ortego, a certified cybersecurity analyst, will present a seminar on internet safety at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway.
The seminar is designed as an introduction to information security. Patrons will learn how to better protect their information online and safely use the internet. Ortego is a CompTIA certified analyst who majored in computer information systems at Northwestern State University and works as an internet contractor in New Orleans.
COMPUTER BASICS: Basic computer classes take place throughout November at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Patrons can just show up at the library’s Learning Center this week for:
Introduction to Microsoft Word, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday
Introduction to Microsoft Excel 2, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday
Introduction to Microsoft PowerPoint 2, 10 a.m. to noon Thursday
Email Essentials, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday
Basic Computer Skills, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday
NOVEL WRITING MONTH: The Lakeshore Library, 1000 W. Esplanade, Metairie, hosts three evenings of National Novel Writing Month activities, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, 15 and 29.
NaNoWriMo is a quirky event that encourages writers to work toward the goal of completing a 50,000-word novel by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30. For more information, contact Shannon Kitchens at skitchens@jplibrary.net.
PHILATELY LATELY? The Crescent City Stamp Club meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Club member Jack Reinhard will discuss first-day covers.
MOVIE NIGHT: The River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway, hosts movie night for adults every Wednesday at 6 p.m. For Nov. 7, the film is "Avengers: Infinity Wars." The library also hosts family movie afternoons on Saturdays. Check the library’s website or visit the library to find out what movie will be screened next.
All programs at the library are free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.jplibrary.net/ or friend the library’s Facebook page for daily programming updates.