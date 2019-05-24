A mile of new railing on the St. Tammany end of the southbound side of the Causeway is currently being installed with crews working overnight from 7.30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. to avoid traffic interruptions, General Manager Carlton Dufrechou said Friday.
The new steel railing is going up on the outer side of the bridge to help prevent overboard crashes, involving vehicles going off the bridge. By next fall, Dufrechou said progress should start on the inner rails of both sides of the Causeway.
Construction on segmented shoulders that will triple the emergency stopping space on the Causeway is also underway. The first, a few miles from the south shore, is expected to open Aug. 1. There will be 12 emergency spaces in all, and they will be completed at six-week intervals.
The nearly $100 million project is being paid for with a toll hike that went into effect two years ago. Motorists now pay $5 to cross the bridge, up from $3, and the increased cost generated some controversy as it was the first toll increase since the 1990s.
But Dufrechou said that the work represents progress for the bridge.
“It is truly the two most significant safety enhancements on the bridge in 50 years,” he said.
Causeway officials will be announcing lane closures on a weekly basis. From Tuesday through Friday, the right-hand lane of the southbound span will be closed from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. beginning at the toll plaza and continuing for three miles.