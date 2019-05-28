Librarypalooza, the grand kickoff for the 2019 Summer Reading Program, will take place June 1 on both sides of the parish: from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey.
This year’s theme for children, teens and adults is “A Universe of Stories.” All events are free and open to the public.
One of the main goals of the program is to get children into libraries and keep them reading throughout the summer.
At the East Bank Regional Library, Librarypalooza will begin at 10 a.m. with a concert featuring Johnette Downing, followed by space-themed activities, crafts and trivia from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Teens are invited to a Summer Reading Color Party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
At the West Bank Regional Library, Librarypalooza will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with space-themed games, a craft and professional face painters.
Teens are invited to a "Star Wars"-themed kickoff party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Events on both banks will feature appearances by "Star Wars" characters from 501st Legion and the Rebel Alliance.
Computers will be available for kids and teens to sign up for Summer Reading Program activities. They can also sign up online at srp.jplibrary.net.
MYSTERY AUTHORS' EVENT: Mystery writers Candice Proctor and Michael Allen Zell will discuss their latest novels at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Proctor will focus on "Who Slays the Wicked" (Sebastian St. Cyr Mystery Book 14). Zell will talk about "City Krystal Soulman," featuring musician Rodney "Soulman" Mercadel.
LEARN ABOUT INVESTING: This new group meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
The free club for people in the Greater New Orleans area who want to invest primarily in long-term assets such as rental property, private equity, stocks, bonds and more. Meetings will include speakers about sources for learning about investing: newspapers, magazines, websites, books, webinars, etc.
New Orleans Investors is not a business, financial adviser, or real estate agent looking for clients. The purpose of the group is to learn.
IRISH MUSIC: Clare Horgan, popular music and jazz vocalist from Waterville, Ireland, performs songs from her CDs — "The Stolen Child" and "Away O’er the Water" — at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
FREE LEGAL HELP: Domestic violence victims may receive free legal assistance at 3 p.m. every Wednesday, at the North Kenner Library, 630 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner. Representatives will assist those seeking protective orders, but also will help with other relevant aid such as food stamp applications and information on child support.
All programs at the library are free and open to the public. For more information about programs at the 16 branches of the Jefferson Parish Library, go to www.jplibrary.net/ or friend the library’s Facebook page for daily programming updates.