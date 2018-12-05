Two events aimed at making the holiday season a little brighter for sick children are asking for help from the community, Angels' Place and Children's Hospital.
ANGELS' PLACE: The nonprofit organization that provides care and support services to children with life-threatening diseases and their families, is starting its annual “Be an Angel for an Angel” campaign to provide gifts for its clients.
“This event giving Christmas to the children has been a part of Angels’ Place since 1998,” said Mark Firmin, executive director of Angels’ Place.
“And this year, we are trying to help give gifts to about 79 children with life-threatening diseases. We extend this to include the siblings of the children to help the families. The final tally is over 300 children.”
They are from all over Louisiana and southern Mississippi and range in age from infants to 19-year-olds, including siblings, Firmin said. Those who are ill “come for treatment at three hospitals - Children's, Ochsner and Tulane-Lakeside.”
Gift requests include toys, electronics, gift cards, sporting goods and games.
“We really try to get the children in treatment what they want,” Firmin added. “Can you imagine being a child in treatment for cancer during Christmas? We are Santa Claus to these families, trying to make it a little better.”
Anyone interested in helping can call the Angels’ Place office at (504) 455-2620 and ask what gifts are needed, or email Firmin at mfirmin@angelsplacenola.org. Donations of gift cards from Wal-Mart, Target or Visa/Mastercard will also be accepted.
The deadline to donate gifts is Friday. They will be distributed at a Christmas party for the children and their families Dec. 15 at the Nims Center on the campus of Magnolia Community Services in Old Jefferson.
CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL: The 27th annual toy drive to benefit patients at Children’s Hospital is underway until Dec. 13.
Organizers Alex Fisher Jr. and Jack Dunphy are asking individuals, schools, businesses and religious organizations to donate new toys for those undergoing treatment during the holidays.
The toys will be delivered to Children’s Hospital on Dec. 15.
Volunteers are needed to collect the donations as well as to help sort and box the items between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 475 Franklin St. in Gretna. Refreshments will be provided.
To make a donation or to volunteer, contact Fisher at (504) 367-4743 or Dunphy at (504) 481-2486.
Chili anyone?
The St. Benilde Men’s Club will hold its fifth annual Chili Cook-Off Trifecta Saturday on the church and school grounds, 1801 Division St., Metairie.
Teams begin cooking at 8:45 a.m., and gates open to the public at noon. Admission is $10 per person and includes unlimited tastings and music by the band Weathered. Children 10 and under will be admitted free.
For more information, call (504) 834-4980.