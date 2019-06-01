Bill Carlson, a representative of ReferenceUSA, will present a seminar to explain the service at noon Friday, June 7, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Registration is required. Patrons must go to the event calendar on the library’s website, www.jplibrary.net.
ReferenceUSA is an online provider of business and consumer data. Jefferson Parish Library includes this database in its digital collection to accommodate the needs of area business owners, marketing representatives and sales managers,
The session will cover topics including:
- Identifying new sales prospects
- Creating customized business and consumer marketing lists
- Identifying key business contacts
- Locating home-based businesses
- Defining delivery routes
ReferenceUSA helps library users create marketing plans, conduct competitive analysis, raise money and locate people to expand their business. The online database provides real-time access to more than 44 million businesses and 158 million consumers.
ReferenceUSA is available 24/7 by clicking the “Databases” tab on the library’s website, www.jplibrary.net. Users may log in by typing in their active library card number. For more information, contact the library’s Reference Desk at (504) 838-1111.
IRISH MUSICIAN: Clare Horgan, popular music and jazz vocalist from Waterville, Ireland, performs songs from her CDs, "The Stolen Child," and "Away O’er the Water" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
AUTHOR EVENT: Earl Higgins, author of "100 Catholic Things To Do Before You Die,” will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. According to Higgins, the demands of modern society often create distance between Catholics and their cultural heritage.
WWII DISCUSSION: Mike Alexander discusses the “Combat Chronicles of the 30th Infantry Division (Old Hickory)” at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Although a National Guard Division, the 30th was rated the finest Infantry Division in the European Theater of Operations. Alexander will discuss the route the division took from stateside training to Normandy, to the Wehrmacht all the way to the Elbe River at the end of the war.
HEALTHY HOMES: The Southwest Center for Pediatric Environmental Health hosts a free workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 12, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. This session focuses on the connection between housing and health and how people can take a holistic approach to identify and resolve problems that threaten the health of residents, especially children.
LEGAL SERVICES: Domestic violence victims may receive free legal assistance at 3 p.m. every Wednesday at the North Kenner Library, 630 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner. Representatives will assist those seeking protective orders, but also other relevant help, such as food stamp applications and information on child support.