A documentary featuring five Holocaust survivors, including two local residents, will be shown at 11 a.m. Sunday at Chabad Jewish Center, 4141 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie
“Names Not Numbers: A Movie in the Making” was produced by Jewish history students at the Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South in Memphis, Tennessee. Seniors at the school were involved in the project in which they learned about journalism, conducting interviews and filming, culminating with the documentary.
Local siblings Lila Millen, of Metairie, and Anne Levy, of New Orleans, are in the film along with Freida Weinreich, Sam Weinreich and Ted Winestone.
Following the film, there will be a light lunch and a chance to talk to Millen, Levy and the students who created the documentary, who are in town for the event. A photo exhibit by the students will be on display.
To reserve a spot, email chayac@jewishlouisiana.com or call (504) 454-2910.
Back-to-school supplies
Just in time for a new school year, the New Millennium Community Church will hold its 15th annual clothing and school supply giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1200 Cook St., Gretna.
“The school supply giveaway is for kids in elementary through high school,” said Tara Thomas-Antoine, event coordinator.
Supplies to be handed out include pencils, pens, loose leaf paper, composition notebooks, crayons, glue sticks and highlighters, all donated by church members.
For more information, email Thomas-Antoine at teeboo64@yahoo.com.
Good for laughs
The St. Philip Players will present the comedy "Out of the Frying Pan" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday in the St. Philip Neri Parishioner Center, 6500 Kawanee Ave., Metairie.
The comedy, directed by Stacy Taliancich Randall, features Leon Contavesprie, Taryn Vinet, Peter Gabb, Paul Bello, Katie Bancroft, Mary Burns, Joseph Arrigo, Gabrielle Falgoust, Virginia Falgoust, Dennis Gerarve, Spencer Davis and Stephen Occhipinti.
Tickets are $8 and $5 for children; reserved tickets are $10 per person. For reservations, email srandall@stphilipneri.org or call (504) 427-3340.