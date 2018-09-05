The second annual Back to School Bash will be held from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at the Gretna Cultural Center for the Arts, 740 Fourth St., Gretna.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and Da Rockits will perform. There will also be raffles and an auction with all proceeds benefiting the Westbank ARC, a nonprofit organization that helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities improve their quality of life.
Located at 401 Gretna Blvd. in Gretna, Westbank ARC was founded in 1956.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to wear uniforms from high school such as a band, cheer, dancing or football uniforms, or any mascot outfits.
Tickets are $35 per person and tables of 10 are also available for purchase for $350.
Call (504) 341-1838 for tickets. And for more information about Westbank ARC, call (504) 361-1131.
Batiste family members to perform in Metairie
David Batiste and the Gladiators, along with special guest Batiste Fathers and Sons, will give a special performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie.
Louisiana Music Hall of Fame inductee David Batiste will be joined by sons Damon, Russell, Ryan and Jamal Batiste, and grandson Christopher Prosper Batiste, for a midday blast of down-home funk and rhythm 'n' blues. Also performing will be the Sergeant Pepper Beatles Tribute Band.
A portion of proceeds will be donated to various local organizations that support children with special needs as well as those in area nursing homes.
During the performance, the family will perform a special tribute to late family members Jeff and Estelle Batiste, who lived in the Little Farms neighborhood in Metairie. There will also be a tribute to the late Nelson Mandela, the former president of South Africa.
The event will also include a silent auction and raffle for a trip to Cape Town, South Africa.
Tickets begin at $35 per person. VIP tickets, for $100 per person, include refreshments.
For more information and tickets, go to www.jeffersonpac.com or call (504) 731-4700. You can also email info@jeffersonpac.com.
Harahan native promoted
Congratulations to Harahan native John B. Dunlap III, a member of the Louisiana Army National Guard who was promoted recently to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans.
Dunlap will serve as a principal military adviser to the adjutant general of the LANG and will be responsible for assisting in the deployment and coordination of programs, policies and plans for the Louisiana Army National Guard.
"I've spent my entire career working with soldiers and airmen and their leaders to set conditions for them to be successful in their mission in order to better take care of the men and women of the Louisiana National Guard," said Dunlap, who resides in Baton Rouge.
Dunlap was commissioned as a judge advocate general officer in the Army in 1989 and served as a prosecutor until 1992. During this time, he tried more than 40 courts martial that included larceny, murder and kidnapping. In 1990, he deployed with the 1st Armored Division to Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
He joined the LANG in 1992 and was assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade as the assistant logistics officer. Dunlap deployed with the 256th in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004. He has also responded to more than 25 state emergencies, including hurricanes Katrina and Rita.