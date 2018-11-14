Pull out your best recipe for chili and help Jefferson Dollars for Scholars at its special fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Ronnie’s Gas Station, 3408 28th St., Metairie.
Called “Cookin’ for College,” the family event offers several categories for chili awards, and those attending can purchase tasting tickets for $10 per person to sample the final product from each team.
There also will be arts and crafts, music, games and raffles, and a tent with a big-screen TV to watch college football games.
Admission is free, and proceeds benefit Jefferson Dollars for Scholars, a nonprofit organization founded in 1993 to expand educational opportunities for public school students through scholarships and academic support.
For information, call (504) 831-1565 or go to the website cookinforcollege.org.
It's beginning to look a lot ...
In just 10 days, the lights will go on at the annual Kenner Christmas Village in Kenner City Park, 3800 Loyola Ave.
Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn will turn on the lights to the city’s Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. Nov. 24, and local band 90 Degrees West will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Village hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays until Dec. 30. Each night will feature a 1,800-square-foot synthetic ice skating rink, a Christmas tree lot, performances by local school bands, local choirs and other musical performers, animated scenery, food and a chance to do some holiday shopping.
Santa Claus will be on hand each night for photos, and there will be two chances to have breakfast with Santa: from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 1 and Dec. 15.
And on Dec. 21, a “Grinch Party” is planned complete with pizza, games, arts and crafts and pictures with Mr. Grinch.
Go to kenner.recdesk.com or call (504) 468-7211 for more information.
Admission to the Village is free.
New flag for Metairie
The Jefferson Chamber Young Professionals, a division of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, is offering the first flag for Metairie. Developed through months of research, the new flag was designed to help celebrate the Greater New Orleans region’s Tricentennial.
The flag was officially raised by Jefferson Parish officials at a special ceremony Nov. 1 at Veterans Memorial Plaza located at the corner of Veterans and Causeway Boulevards.
Originally part of New Orleans, Metairie is the largest community in Jefferson Parish and the fourth largest in Louisiana.
“Drawing on the area’s French and Spanish heritage, the flag features three golden fleurs and coeurs de lis, or flowers and hearts of the lily, balanced in a coupling of trinity arrangements, respectively representing tradition, wisdom, prosperity, opportunity, faith, and innovation,” according to a press release from the chamber.
The group is distributing flags throughout the community in partnership with the Jefferson Chamber Foundation. The flags, which measure 3 feet by 5 feet, are $50 each. All donations are tax-deductible . Proceeds will go to Jefferson Chamber Young Professionals-led quality of life improvement projects.
And the North American Vexillological Association, an international group with interest in flag designs, gave the Metairie flag an “A” rating and ranked it among the 10 best deigns in the United States.
For more information, call (504) 835-3880 or go to visit jeffersonchampber.org/metairieflag