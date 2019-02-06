There are a few days last September that Metairie resident Brian Sambola, 42, doesn’t remember.
“I was in a coma, and when I came out of it, I asked where I was because I really wasn’t sure what happened,” Sambola said.
On his daytime shift as a waiter at Pascal’s Manale in New Orleans, Sambola suffered a massive coronary. An artery ruptured, and a blood clot formed. His physicians gave him a 5 percent of recovering.
But after three weeks in Touro Infirmary, including some days in the hospital’s intensive care unit, Sambola pulled through.
To help Sambola with his medical bills, a chili cook-off fundraiser is being planned by Brad Perry, the owner of Sidelines Bar and Grill. The event will be held at noon on Sunday at Sidelines, 1229 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie.
“We will have up to 12 teams cooking chili,” said Jennifer Perry, a friend of Sambola's who handles social media for Sidelines. “Tickets are $50 per person, and everyone attending will get one vote for the best chili. The ticket also includes all-you-can-eat chili, hamburgers, hot dogs, a variety of side dishes and refreshments.”
There will also be a disc jockey, a silent auction and raffles, Perry added.
Sambola is grateful, for the fundraiser and more.
“This may sound really crazy after everything that has happened, but I really believe that all the stars were aligned in my favor,” he said. “I usually work nights, but once a week, I work the lunch shift. And the day all this happened to me, I was at work.
“My boss and co-workers came to my aid, giving me CPR before the ambulance got to me. If I had been on my way to work or home by myself, I don’t think I would have survived.”
Sambola said he is taking several medications and will remain under the care of a cardiologist for the rest of his life.
“Everyone has been just terrific to me including my mom, Lynne, my brother, Gerard, so many good friends, my co-workers and great doctors,” Sambola said. “I truly feel I have been given a second chance at life.”
For tickets and more information, call (504) 831-4002.
'Ball and All' is back
It's Carnival time, and the ever popular “The Ball and All” is back for three performances beginning this weekend at Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts, 325 Minor St., Kenner.
Written and directed by Ricky Graham, the show stars Becky Allen, Amanda Hebert, Yvette Hargis, Rebecca Taliancich, Mandy Zirchenbach, Gogo Borgerding and Patrick Mendelson.
Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $32.
For tickets and more information, call (504) 461-9475 or (504) 468-7221 or visit www.RivertownTheaters.com.
Volunteers needed
All the Christmas trees collected curbside last month in Jefferson Parish will be moved to shoreline areas on the west bank this weekend to help with marsh restoration, and volunteers are needed to help.
Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, those with shallow draft boats are needed to move the trees from a staging area in Lafitte to the shoreline fences along the bayou.
For more information, directions or to volunteer, call the department of coastal management (504) 731-4612 or email JPCoastalZone@Jeffparish.net