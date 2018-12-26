Carolyn Kolb, a local historian and history professor, will lead a six-part series on the history of Jefferson Parish beginning Jan. 9 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
All the sessions begin at 7 p.m. Dates and topics are:
- Jan. 9: Bienville and Iberville to 1825.
- Jan. 16: 1825 to 1874 — The parish is founded and grows, the present boundaries are set, historic buildings of the parish.
- Jan. 23: The end of Reconstruction to the end of World War I, immigrants and the discovery of oil.
- Jan. 30: The Roaring '20s, Huey Long, the Depression and World War II, sheriffs and power.
- Feb. 6: Postwar, interstates, suburbs, the change to parish president and council government.
- Feb. 13: The communities of Jefferson Parish.
RÉSUMÉ WRITING: Jessica Rareshide, a career coach and former corporate recruiter, will present two sessions on résumé writing at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
"Effective Résumé Writing" takes place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 8. Rareshide will discuss the details of resume creation, including the top five errors to avoid. Participants can ask questions about how to organize their experience on paper to get an interview request.
A "Résumé Review Session" takes place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 15. Rareshide will review as many as 10 résumés and make recommendations on improving them. Those who would like to have their resumes reviewed should arrive and sign up no later than 6:45 p.m. Participants should bring two copies of their résumé. Only 10 résumés will be reviewed. Participants will be asked questions specific to their experience and targeted position.
Rareshide is CEO of Rare Insight, LLC. She has been career coaching for 20 years and is a certified personnel consultant and certified staffing professional.
MOVIES & TV: Patrons can access free movies through the library’s digital collection to check out and then stream to their devices. There are no return dates to worry about and no late fees.
Hoopla offers classics, children’s films and independent cinema. Movie categories include Art House, Disney Classic and Indie Flick Picks. Television categories include PBS Kids, Acorn TV (British series), Jillian Michaels and Masterpiece Theater. Available for Apple iOS, Android Roku and Fire Tablets.
Kanopy offers thrillers, crime dramas, mysteries, romantic comedies and more.
Patrons can stream or download award-winning documentaries, educational videos and independent classics, as well as foreign films, from the Criterion Collection. Available for Apple iOS, Android, Roku and Fire Tablets.
To get started, patrons need a valid library card and PIN. Library staff can help with both of these issues. Patrons also will need an internet connection and a web-enabled device such as an iPad or a tablet.
To access the library’s digital collection, patrons must go to the library’s website and click on the Digital Content tab. On the Digital Content webpage, patrons can select the appropriate resource — Hoopla or Kanopy — by clicking on an icon.