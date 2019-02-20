Maurice Ruffin, author of the new "We Cast a Shadow," and James Nolan, who wrote a new book of poetry titled "Nasty Water," will discuss their works at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 21, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Ruffin's "We Cast a Shadow": Dr. Nzinga’s clinic promises to make anyone more beautiful. A complete demelanization will liberate one from the confines of being born in a black body — if you can afford it. Like any father, the narrator just wants the best for his son, but how far will he go and will he destroy his family in the process?
Ruffin has been a recipient of an Iowa Review Award in fiction and a winner of the William Faulkner–William Wisdom Creative Writing Competition for novel in progress. A native of New Orleans, Ruffin is a graduate of the University of New Orleans Creative Writing Workshop and a member of the Peauxdunque Writers Alliance.
Nolan's "Nasty Water: Collected New Orleans Poems": Nolan describes this collection as an autobiography of place, for which he selected 50 poems written over a span of 50 years. Some are portraits of a Creole childhood, elegies about family members, jazz riffs on local culture, and commemorations of historic events.
Nolan is a fifth-generation New Orleanian, and "Nasty Water," his 12th book, is a companion volume to "Flight Risk: Memoirs of a New Orleans Bad Boy," which won the 2018 Next-Generation Indie Book Award for best memoir.
PEOPLE POWER: The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The speaker is Jan Martino, assistant director of the New Orleans People Program, a nonprofit organization for those 50 and older who are looking for creative ways to spend leisure time. Almost 500 members are enrolled, ranging from ages 50 to 90.
BOATING SAFETY: The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries offers a free boating class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal requirements and equipment requirements, many navigation rules and more. Completion will result in the student being issued a vessel operators certification card. Registration is accepted online at la-web.s3licensing.com/Event/Details/10328.
MASTER GARDENERS: Paul Pastorek discusses preservation and restoration activities at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Serving Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes, the Master Gardeners of Greater New Orleans help the LSU AgCenter meet the educational needs of home gardeners in our community.
WRITERS' GROUP: A new group for fiction writers will hold its first meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Participants submit manuscripts to be critiqued by others in the group. Open to all levels and all genres, the group will hold its sessions at the East Bank Regional Library during February and March and will then meet at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway.