Despite the gravity of the disease, the Myasthenia Gravis New Orleans Support Group's recent annual luncheon, held at the Elks Lodge in Metairie, was a celebration.
President and founder Tommy Santora said the event was held “to celebrate with patients, caretakers, families, and friends, the past year's successes in research, awareness, and advocacy.”
Myasthenia Gravis is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder that is characterized by fluctuating weakness of voluntary muscle groups, according to myasthenia.org. Common symptoms include blurred or double vision, slurred speech, difficulty chewing and swallowing, weakness in arms and legs, difficulty breathing and chronic muscle fatigue.
The local group, organized by Santora in 2011, is an affiliate of the national Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.
“The local affiliate has built a database of more than 100 local patients, neurologists, family members, friends and caretakers to provide information on and how to control and live with Myasthenia Gravis," Santora said. “The group meets several times a year to bring together neurologists, wellness experts, dietitians, physical therapists and medical speakers to help MG patients.”
One of the big events the local group sponsors will occur in the spring when the eighth annual New Orleans MG Walk is held April 6 at Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie.
“The walk has raised more than $300,000 locally, and nationally, in nine years, the walks have raised more than $6 million for research, awareness and advocacy to help find a cure,” Santora added.
For more information on the local group, go to www.mgwalk.org/neworleans or call Santora at (504) 376-7474. You can also email him at tommy.santora@gmail.com.
Arbor Day program
Jefferson Beautification Inc. will hold its Arbor Day ceremony Thursday, Jan. 24, at 1 p.m. at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie.
Seven trees will be planted adjacent to the center and three park benches will be dedicated. Jefferson Parish District 2 Councilman Paul D. Johnston will accept the trees and benches on behalf of the parish.
Trees will be dedicated in memory of Howard Bennett, Vincent Buccola, Charles “Chuck” Pruitt, John Ruiz Jr., Dr. Joseph Rumage and Pauline “Sissy” Petkovich Storc.
Two benches will be dedicated in memory of John Coscho III and Therese Hotard, and one in honor of both the Settoon and Tiblier families.
JBI matches funds with donations from residents to have memorial trees planted. A tree can be planted for a donation of $200, and benches with engraved identification plaques can be installed for a donation of $700.
For more information go to the website www.jeffersonbeautification.org or send an email to parkwaypromenade@aol.com.
Barbeque Fest this weekend
The third annual River Bend BBQ Festival will be held from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie.
About 60 teams will compete in a barbecue cook-off for $8,000 in cash and prizes including trophies, gift baskets and gift certificates
In addition to food from some of the competing teams, there will be kids' games and live music both days. Admission is free.
Friday, Lotus In Stereo will perform from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. followed by Cold Shot from 7 to 10 p.m.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, Midnight Special performs, followed by 90 Degrees West from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Dr. Rock from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Closing out the event at 7:30 p.m. is Lotus In Stereo.
Proceeds will benefit the Metairie Humane Society, Parkinson’s Circle of Friends, the Miracle Beauties Pageant and the Red Knights Poker Run.
For more information call (504) 456-6312.
Free legal advice
The Hispanic Resource Center will sponsor a free legal clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the center, 4312 Florida Ave., Kenner.
Attorneys will provide information on divorce, wills, foreclosures, bankruptcy, contractor fraud, lease disputes, adoptions and successions.
For more information, call (504) 469-2570.