Residents of Jefferson, Orleans and St. Tammany parishes are invited to participate Sept. 29 in the 11th annual Friends of the Poor walk/run, sponsored by the St. Vincent de Paul Society of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, along Wisner Boulevard and Friedrichs Avenue at nearby City Park.
Registration is at 8 a.m., and the 1-mile walk begins at 9 a.m.
“The total number of people who registered last year for the walk exceeded 400, and the vast majority attended and participated in the walk,” said Conner Ellis, who is co-chair for the event along with Sandra Norman. Both are residents of Metairie.
“Each participating church parish sets a goal of what level of participation they want to reach, including their goal for donations, which remain in the church parish to be used in our mission to help those in need.”
There are 32 conferences of the St. Vincent de Paul societies associated with various Catholic churches in Jefferson, Orleans and St. Tammany parishes. As part of the registration process, walkers obtain pledges in the form of donations to their preferred local St. Vincent de Paul Council.
Following the walk, there will be free food, refreshments and music.
For more information about the south shore walk, email Ellis at cellis@wjbe.com or Norman snormansandy@gmail.com
And St. Tammany is holding its own walk on the same day along Jackson Street across from the Yacht Club in Mandeville. Registration for that walk is at 8:30 a.m., and the walk starts at 9:30 a.m.
To register for the north shore walk, contact event chairwoman Angela Lafont Wattler at (985) 966-3846.
And you can also go to the website www.svdpneworleans.org for more information.
Gretna Fest
The 24th annual Gretna Heritage Fest will be held from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 28, 1:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sept. 29, and from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 30, along the 300 block of Huey P. Long Avenue.
Musical acts Sept. 28 will play disco and R&B, Sept. 29 will feature rock, and Sept. 30 will feature country. Headlining the main stage at 9:15 p.m. Sept. 28 will be the Village People; at 10 p.m. Sept. 29 will be Foreigner; and at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Montgomery Gentry.
Other acts scheduled include Night Ranger; Lee Ann Womack; Gin Blossoms, Color Me Badd; Tone Loc; Sister Sledge; Michael Ray; Paris Avenue; The Mulligan Brothers; MJ and the Redeemers; Mothership: A tribute to Led Zeppelin; the Chee-Weez; Amanda Shaw; Greg Martinez and the Delta Kings; David Cook and The Yat Pack; Bro Vanity Project; The Fortifiers; Foret Tradition; Flipside; Them Ol' Ghosts; Al "Lil Fats" Jackson.
Also, Rockin' Dopsie Jr.; Carlo Ditta; Uptown Funk; Louisiana Spice; The Boogie Men; Cowboy Mouth; Rock and Roll Circus: A tribute to the Rolling Stones; Paperchase; The New Orleans Beatles Festival featuring Chuck Credo and the Topcats; Rocket Man: An Elton John Tribute; Treces Del Sur; and Bag of Donuts.
There will also be a vintage car show, dozens of food booths, rides, a beer garden, and a football fan-style area called "The Ultimate Tailgate Experience," where festgoers can watch both the LSU and Saints games.
Tickets are $30 per person per day or $77.50 for all three days in advance, or $35 per person per day or $90 for the weekend at the gate.
There is also a VIP package for $450 that includes unlimited access, food and special seating at the main stage.
Children 12 and under get in free.
For tickets and information, go to the website www.gretnafest.com or call (504) 361-7748.
Special production
Victory Fellowship will present the multimedia production entitled “Beyond the Grave” at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Victory, 5708 Airline Drive, Metairie.
The production is based on the 1999 Columbine school shooting. Admission is free.
Call Kathryn Modica at (985) 590-7119 for more information.